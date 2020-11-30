NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
Vanessa de Jesus and Duke head coach Kara Lawson
Duke Athletics
Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina Vanessa de Jesus is quickly earning her laurels as a freshman with the Duke Women's Basketball Team in the US NCAA.

The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head coach Kara Lawson after a career-high 17-point showing in just her second game with Duke on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

"V is like a veteran even though she's just a freshman. You can see it when you watch her. She's very composed, doesn't get rattled, understands the game at a high level, knows how to make reads, and understands how to get people involved," Lawson said of de Jesus after their 83-56 victory over Western Carolina University.

"She's a great player to coach and it makes you excited," she said.

De Jesus, a prospect to join the Gilas Pilipinas women's program, showed flashes of dominance in her first two games with the Blue Devils.

In her debut last week, de Jesus tallied 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block in a 94-64 win over Longwood.

READ: Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University

Then she followed it up with the career-high scoring night against WCU. Apart from her scoring, she also chipped in with seven rebounds and five assists.

And while Lawson doesn't expect de Jesus' freshman season to be all rainbows and butterflies, the former Boston Celtics assistant coach knows the Filipina cager can go over any hump.

"There'll be ups and downs for her like there is every freshman, but she's off to a solid start because she’s a worker and because she's got a high level of skill, and a high level of intelligence with the way that she plays," said Lawson.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Brand to launch first Manila store on December 3
8 hours ago
Located in Manila's renowed fashion and culture district, Bonifacio Global City, the 4,500 square feet store will be home...
Sports
fbfb
Saso vows to get better, stronger
5 hours ago
Despite falling short of ending up on top of the Player of the Year derby, Yuka Saso said she’s thankful to be given...
Sports
fbfb
Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix as Grosjean escapes fiery wreck
5 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton powered to his record-increasing 95th victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in a race overshadowed by...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas seeks repeat vs Thailand
By Joey Villar | November 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas goes for a twin-kill versus Thailand in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers as the two teams slug it out for the second time tonight in Manama, Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine futsal stories: Girls from Pontevedra, Negros Occidental put their town on the map
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Three young girls are helping put this seaside town back on the map — this time for futsal.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Catalan in, Kingad out in ONE: Big Bang
By Luisa Morales | 11 minutes ago
Catalan, currently the third-ranked contender in ONE Championship's strawweight division, will take on undefeated South African...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan has a 'Manila' sneaker. Here's how you can get a pair
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Air Jordan IV Retro "Manila" is a limited edition style made specially to represent the Philippines' love for basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Brand welcomes sneakerheads to new normal with 'book and shop' system
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The first of its kind in the whole of Southeast Asia, the 2,500-square-meter store will employ a "book and shop" system to...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympic aspirant Tsukii tops karate tourney in Serbia
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii showed her readiness to compete for a slot in next year’s Tokyo Olympics after...
Sports
fbfb
TNT's Parks Jr. doubtful for Game 2 of PBA Finals after calf injury
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
TNT star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. has been listed as “doubtful” for Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with