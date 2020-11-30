Gilas women prospect de Jesus earns high praise from Duke coach

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina Vanessa de Jesus is quickly earning her laurels as a freshman with the Duke Women's Basketball Team in the US NCAA.

The first-ever Asian to play for Duke University's women's basketball program, de Jesus was touted highly by first-year head coach Kara Lawson after a career-high 17-point showing in just her second game with Duke on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

"V is like a veteran even though she's just a freshman. You can see it when you watch her. She's very composed, doesn't get rattled, understands the game at a high level, knows how to make reads, and understands how to get people involved," Lawson said of de Jesus after their 83-56 victory over Western Carolina University.

"She's a great player to coach and it makes you excited," she said.

De Jesus, a prospect to join the Gilas Pilipinas women's program, showed flashes of dominance in her first two games with the Blue Devils.

In her debut last week, de Jesus tallied 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block in a 94-64 win over Longwood.

Then she followed it up with the career-high scoring night against WCU. Apart from her scoring, she also chipped in with seven rebounds and five assists.

And while Lawson doesn't expect de Jesus' freshman season to be all rainbows and butterflies, the former Boston Celtics assistant coach knows the Filipina cager can go over any hump.

"There'll be ups and downs for her like there is every freshman, but she's off to a solid start because she’s a worker and because she's got a high level of skill, and a high level of intelligence with the way that she plays," said Lawson.