Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Duke freshman Vanessa de Jesus made her presence felt in her very first game with the Blue Devils on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against Longwood in Duke's 94-64 win in the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Newly hired Blue Devil head coach Kara Lawson, who served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics before heading to Duke, started de Jesus in her first-ever game.

The Filipina became the first Duke freshman to start at guard in their first game since Mikayla Boykin in 2017.

Additionally, her 13 points — which came from an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from the field — were the most by a freshman that started in their first game since Rebecca Greenwell had 17 points vs Alabama in 2014.

Duke sophomore Jaida Patrick, who led the Blue Devils in scoring against Longwood with 21 points, rained praises on the Filipina baller.

"With a player like Vanessa, she is great at reading the open look and is great at realizing what is the best thing to do in that instance," said Patrick.

"I'm really excited to see what she's going to do this year," she added.