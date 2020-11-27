Thompson's game-winning triple sends Ginebra to PBA finals

MANILA, Philippines — Scottie Thompson hit a corner triple as Barangay Ginebra survived a determined Meralco side, 83-80, to barge into the finals for the PBA Philippine Cup Friday.

With 14.5 ticks left in the game and the score tied at 80-all, Thompson sank the game-winner to counter Reynel Hugnatan's tying triple in the previous possession.

Related Stories Parks, Tropang Giga dump Fuel Masters to enter PBA finals

The Gin Kings thus set up a finals clash against the TNT Tropang Giga, who earlier ousted Phoenix in their do-or-die semis clash.

After trailing by as big as nine in the game and as much as six in the fourth salvo, the Gin Kings went on an offensive rampage late in the fourth to climb back into the game.

LA Tenorio converted on two clutch free throws with 17 seconds left to help his squad overcome the pesky Bolts.

But this was erased by Hugnatan's triple that knotted the game anew.

However, it was Thompson's late heroics that sent the Bolts over the edge and booted them out of the PBA bubble.

Stanley Pringle top-scored for the Gin Kings with 22 points. Thompson, for his part, stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.