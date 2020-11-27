NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Thompson's game-winning triple sends Ginebra to PBA finals
Scottie Thompson scored 20 points, including the game-winner, in Ginebra San Miguel's Finals berth clinching win over the Meralco Bolts in Game Five of the PBA Semifinals on Friday
PBA media bureau
Thompson's game-winning triple sends Ginebra to PBA finals
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 8:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Scottie Thompson hit a corner triple as Barangay Ginebra survived a determined Meralco side, 83-80, to barge into the finals for the PBA Philippine Cup Friday.

With 14.5 ticks left in the game and the score tied at 80-all, Thompson sank the game-winner to counter Reynel Hugnatan's tying triple in the previous possession.

The Gin Kings thus set up a finals clash against the TNT Tropang Giga, who earlier ousted Phoenix in their do-or-die semis clash.

After trailing by as big as nine in the game and as much as six in the fourth salvo, the Gin Kings went on an offensive rampage late in the fourth to climb back into the game.

LA Tenorio converted on two clutch free throws with 17 seconds left  to help his squad overcome the pesky Bolts.

But this was erased by Hugnatan's triple that knotted the game anew.

However, it was Thompson's late heroics that sent the Bolts over the edge and booted them out of the PBA bubble.

Stanley Pringle top-scored for the Gin Kings with 22 points. Thompson, for his part, stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo Eagle and PBA great Bogs Adornado's son Joma now a doctor
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
The younger Adornado is one of the 3,538 examinees who passed the 2020 Physician Licensure Examination held this month of...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women prospect De Jesus shines in US NCAA debut with Duke University
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Starting in her US NCAA debut, de Jesus finished with a stellar 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and a block against...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Remy Martin draws mixed results in first NCAA games as senior
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Martin, who has Filipino roots on his mother's side and has dual Filipino-American citizenship, came out with a bang in his...
Sports
fbfb
Wobbly finish drops Saso 5 off gutsy Hara
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Though her 140 aggregate kept her in joint 10th, Saso fell farther back by five strokes behind the unflappable Hara, who fended...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am coach falters in US NCAA debut with UC Riverside
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Going up against an inter-conference opponent in the Pacific Tigers, Magpayo's Highlanders came up short, 60-66, in their...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Argentina bids final farewell to favorite son Maradona
12 hours ago
Huge crowds bade a grief-filled adieu Thursday (Friday, Manila time) to Argentina's favorite son Diego Maradona before he...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena tests positive for COVID-19, says Japan team
12 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, who is currently part of a professional basketball league in Japan, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team...
Sports
fbfb
Saso upends Furue but Hara wrests control
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
Yuka Saso toughened up at the back then pounced on Ayaka Furue’s late meltdown to gain in their hyped up duel with a...
Sports
fbfb
Bernardo rolls on as Philippines stuns Poland
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Darry Bernardo sustained his excellent form as he stunned FIDE Master Marcin Moleda to lift Philippines 1 to a stunning 3-1...
Sports
fbfb
Olympic body holds election exercise today
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee will decide today who will lead the country’s sports movement for the next Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with