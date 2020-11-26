Alex Eala gets early boot in Canary Islands pro tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennister Alex Eala failed to reach the second round in a pro tournament for the first time in the W15 Las Palmas De Gran Canaria on Tuesday.

This after the 15-year-old fell in her first round contest against Czech Republics Anastasia Zarycka, 2-6, 4-6, in her sixth pro contest overall.

The 22-year-old Zarycka reached a career-high No. 206 in the WTA World Rankings and is currently ranked at No. 417.

Eala currently sports a 3-3 win-loss slate in the women's circuit.

Just recently, Eala reached the second round of the W25 Las Palmas De Gran Canaria.

READ: Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar had a busy 2020 campaign despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sidelining her for a couple of months.

Her 2020 campaign is highlighted by a Grand Slam trophy when she won the Australian Open Girls' doubles tournament with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

Eala also reached the semifinals in the 2020 French Open Girls' singles tournament and notched a career high World No. 2 ranking in the ITF Juniors Rankings.

However, Eala has since slipped to the third spot with other players gaining on her by joining other Juniors events.

Eala has been balancing her season between high-ranking Junior tournaments and the pro circuit.