NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney
Alex Eala
Julien Crosnier / FFT
Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala notched another win in her pro career on Wednesday after powering through to the second round of the W25 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Faced with a tough opponent in the tournament opener, Eala showed poise in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) upset over WTA World No. 249 Francesca Jones.

Jones, 20, entered the tournament as the eighth seed while Eala got in via wild card acceptance.

The 15-year-old held her ground in a tight second set that saw the match decided on a tiebreak.

Both netters went back and forth in the game-clinching tie and were in deadlock, 3-3.

But Eala zoomed to the victory with four straight points to move on to the second round of the tournament in the Canary Islands.

This marks her third win in the professional circuit.

Eala will make another attempt for her first pro career quarterfinal when she faces Belgium's Lara Salden in the second round Thursday morning in Spain.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rajko to unveil ‘stronger’ Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A late schedule change has made life a little more difficult for the Philippines in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain on Nov. 27-30.
Sports
fbfb
Rebuild mulled for Beermen after PBA Philippine Cup exit
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
With the Beermen already have packed their bags and left the bubble in Clark City, it begs the question: Is a rebuild the...
Sports
fbfb
Adiwang demands immediate rematch after replay shows opponent tapped out
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The fighter's body and the ONE circle itself blocked the referee's view and it was only confirmed in the replays of the ...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Futsal Stories: Putting hold a life-changing move for another life-changing move
By Rick Olivares | 17 hours ago
Now all Pia Bokingkito hopes is to help provide that life-changing experience not only for herself, but also for Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Manila Chooks bunched with top seed
By Joey Villar | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Manila Chooks TM squad of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan will tackle an old, familiar foe in top seed Liman in the 2020 FIBA 3x3 Doha World Tour Masters, which unfolds tomorrow in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Rest does wonders for Ginebra in Game 1 blowout vs Meralco
By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
Wary of the Bolts' upset-seeking attitude, Tim Cone's Gin Kings didn't give Meralco any chance of drawing first blood and...
Sports
fbfb
Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Faced with a tough opponent in the tournament opener, Eala showed poise in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) upset over WTA World No. 249 Francesca...
Sports
fbfb
Vintage Castro carries TNT past Phoenix in PBA semis opener
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Jayson Castro delivered the coup de grace as TNT Tropang Giga turned back a Phoenix side that proved tough even without gunner...
Sports
fbfb
Scorching start fires Zaragosa into PGT Riviera lead
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
Barely 5-foot-2, the former many-time national champion birdied three of the first four holes in a fiery start that somewhat...
Sports
fbfb
Korea's Im eyes victory at RSM Classic after Masters thrill
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 17 hours ago
After his Masters Tournament high, Korea’s Sungjae Im tees up at The RSM Classic on Thursday eager to capitalize on...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with