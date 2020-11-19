Eala stuns English foe, advances in pro tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala notched another win in her pro career on Wednesday after powering through to the second round of the W25 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Faced with a tough opponent in the tournament opener, Eala showed poise in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) upset over WTA World No. 249 Francesca Jones.

Jones, 20, entered the tournament as the eighth seed while Eala got in via wild card acceptance.

The 15-year-old held her ground in a tight second set that saw the match decided on a tiebreak.

Both netters went back and forth in the game-clinching tie and were in deadlock, 3-3.

But Eala zoomed to the victory with four straight points to move on to the second round of the tournament in the Canary Islands.

This marks her third win in the professional circuit.

Eala will make another attempt for her first pro career quarterfinal when she faces Belgium's Lara Salden in the second round Thursday morning in Spain.