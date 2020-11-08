NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Thirdy Ravena soars in Japan B. League debut, targets improvement
Thirdy Ravena in his debut for San-En NeoPhoenix on Saturday
Japan B. League
Thirdy Ravena soars in Japan B. League debut, targets improvement
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time UAAP champion Thirdy Ravena had a more than satisfactory debut for the San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League on Saturday.

Playing his first-ever professional basketball game eight months removed from his last legitimate 5-on-5 game, Ravena showed little to no rust with a 13-point game against Shimane Susanoo Magic in NeoPhoenix's 83-82 escape win.

His first basket in the Japanese league one to remember, a two-handed dunk that came early in the opening quarter.

Ravena, who missed San-En's first 10 games in the league due to visa problems and mandatory quarantine, added two assists and two rebounds in only the squad's second win in 11 outings.

The former Ateneo star made his presence in the court felt especially in the final salvo, with eight of his 13 points coming in the final frame.

His contributions gave NeoPhoenix enough breathing room for their escape act against the Susanoo Magic who erased a 10-point deficit and even trailed by one, 81-82, with 19 ticks left in the game.

With Ravena benched in the final moments of the game, it would ultimately be Hayato Kawashima's two points from the free throwline with 3.6 seconds remaining that helped San-En hold on for the win.

Though already providing a spark for the struggling NeoPhoenix, Ravena still sees a lot of room for improvement in his suceeding games with the squad.

"Definitely, I'm very thankful, but I still have a lot to improve on especially my conditioning. But I'm very happy that our team won," Ravena said.

"I'm here to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I'll do my best," he added.

Ravena will have another go at Susanoo Magic for another impactful performance when they face them anew Sunday, November 8 at 12:35 p.m. Manila time, still at the Yonago Industrial Gymnasium.

All his games will be streamed live at the Japan B. League Facebook and YouTube pages for the benefit of Filipino fans.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena soars in Japan B. League debut, targets improvement
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Playing his first-ever professional basketball game eight months removed from his last legitimate 5-on-5 game, Ravena showed...
Sports
fbfb
Will BPC be MVP?
By Joaquin Henson | November 8, 2020 - 12:00am
With the PBA’s 45th season reduced to one conference instead of the usual three because of the pandemic, some fans are wondering if the Best Player of the Philippine Cup will automatically be the MVP for the...
Sports
fbfb
Online Speed Chess underway
By Edgar De Castro | November 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The $100,000 Online Speed Chess Championship, a 16-player knockout match event, is underway.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am dreams to be like Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
There’s a 17-year-old, 5-10 left-handed Fil-Am featherweight who is unbeaten in three pro fights, has sparred with the...
Sports
fbfb
How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Announced on its social media accounts on Thursday, Ravena's first 10 games with San-En NeoPhoenix will be livestreamed on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
TNT's Bong Ravena brims with pride amid Thirdy's rousing Japan pro debut
By John Bryan Ulanday | 34 minutes ago
Though the Ravena patriarch missed the chance to watch it live with an ongoing game in the 2020 Philippine Cup here at the...
Sports
fbfb
Eala's pro stint in Spain called off due to bad weather
By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Eala was set to battle a fellow junior reserve player Oskana Selekhmeteva in the second round of the tournament on Thursday,...
Sports
fbfb
United City FC bags PFL crown
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
United City FC put a lock on the Philippines Football League title with a game to spare after clobbering Stallion Laguna,...
Sports
fbfb
'The Beast' just trying to move on
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
A grateful Calvin Abueva of Phoenix doused cold water on the hot issue involving Ray Parks Jr. of TNT Tropang Giga, saying...
Sports
fbfb
Hotshots keep hot streak
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Hot on the heels of his explosive outings in two preceding wins, Lee rifled in 31 big points on a lazy Saturday afternoon...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with