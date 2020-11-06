NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League
Thirdy Ravena's arrival is a welcomed development for San-en NeoPhoenix who have been struggling so far in the Japan B. League with only one win in the season
Facebook/San-en NeoPhoenix
How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 9:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is finally making his professional debut in the Japan B. League this weekend, and Filipino fans will be able to witness it.

Announced on its social media accounts on Thursday, Ravena's first 10 games with San-En NeoPhoenix will be livestreamed on its Youtube channel and Facebook page for the benefit of Pinoy fans.

????Announcement???? B.LEAGUE will stream Thirdy Ravena’s games to overseas The Japan Professional Basketball League will...

Posted by B.LEAGUE?Japan Professional Basketball League? on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

To add Filipino flavor to the broadcast, local commentator Anthony Suntay will be on the call for the former Ateneo star's contests.

The 23-year-old Ravena is set to make his mark with the Japanese squad on Saturday and Sunday with a pair of road games against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Then on Wednesday, Ravena will have his home debut in Toyohashi City against Osaka Evessa.

Ravena missed the squad's first 10 games of the season due to visa problems and mandatory quarantine once he arrived in Japan.

He finally joined team practices last week.

Joined by Japan national team player Atsuya Ota, and imports Kyle Hunt, Stevan Jelovac, and Nenad Miljenovic, Ravena will try to impact the team and help them dig themselves out of the cellar.

San-En currently sports a 1-9 win-loss card and is deadlast in the Japan B. League standings at 20th place. 

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am dreams to be like Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
There’s a 17-year-old, 5-10 left-handed Fil-Am featherweight who is unbeaten in three pro fights, has sparred with the...
Sports
fbfb
Nadal achieves another milestone
10 hours ago
Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win 1,000 Tour-level matches on Wednesday by beating Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters,...
Sports
fbfb
Magramo goes for broke tonight
By Joaquin Henson | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s all or nothing for Giemel Magramo who battles unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani in a scheduled 12-round bout for the vacant WBO flyweight crown at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, starting at 7:30 tonight...
Sports
fbfb
Espejo hops over to Bahrain
By Joey Villar | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Marck Espejo, the best men’s volleyball player in the country today, is bringing his act to Bahrain.
Sports
fbfb
Espejo bound for Bahrain as volleyball import
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Espejo, a five-time UAAP and Spikers’ Turf MVP and a vital cog of the Philippine team that took a historic Southeast...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Magnolia coach says Hotshots peaking at the right time
By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
After losing four of their first five outings in the Philippine Cup, head coach Chito Victolero's club is gaining some traction...
Sports
fbfb
How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
Announced on its social media accounts on Thursday, Ravena's first 10 games with San-En NeoPhoenix will be livestreamed on...
Sports
fbfb
Quizon leads cast in chess qualifiers
By Joey Villar | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
International Master Daniel Quizon and Woman Grandmaster candidate Kylen Joy Mordido shoot for nothing less than slots to the premier 18-under open and girls’ divisions of the FIDE Online World Cadets and Youth...
Sports
fbfb
National philosophy on sports
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s been a life-long mission of former POC legal counsel and former Philippine Fencing Association president Atty. Victor (Toto) Africa to verbalize a national philosophy of sports as a step towards the creation...
Sports
fbfb
Maradona recovering well from brain surgery
November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Doctors treating Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, who had successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot, are “amazed” at the rate of his recovery, his physician said Wednesday.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with