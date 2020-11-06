How to watch Thirdy Ravena's games in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is finally making his professional debut in the Japan B. League this weekend, and Filipino fans will be able to witness it.

Announced on its social media accounts on Thursday, Ravena's first 10 games with San-En NeoPhoenix will be livestreamed on its Youtube channel and Facebook page for the benefit of Pinoy fans.

Related Stories Thirdy Ravena begins training with Japanese club San-en

????Announcement???? B.LEAGUE will stream Thirdy Ravena’s games to overseas The Japan Professional Basketball League will... Posted by B.LEAGUE?Japan Professional Basketball League? on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

To add Filipino flavor to the broadcast, local commentator Anthony Suntay will be on the call for the former Ateneo star's contests.

The 23-year-old Ravena is set to make his mark with the Japanese squad on Saturday and Sunday with a pair of road games against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Then on Wednesday, Ravena will have his home debut in Toyohashi City against Osaka Evessa.

Ravena missed the squad's first 10 games of the season due to visa problems and mandatory quarantine once he arrived in Japan.

He finally joined team practices last week.

Joined by Japan national team player Atsuya Ota, and imports Kyle Hunt, Stevan Jelovac, and Nenad Miljenovic, Ravena will try to impact the team and help them dig themselves out of the cellar.

San-En currently sports a 1-9 win-loss card and is deadlast in the Japan B. League standings at 20th place.