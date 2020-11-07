NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Thirdy Ravena eager to banner Filipinos in Japan B. League debut
Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Thirdy Ravena has turned pro in Japan with San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan's B. League.
Luisa Morales - November 7, 2020 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — After months of waiting, Thirdy Ravena will finally be able to have a taste of 5-on-5 basketball again with his first game in the Japan B. League on Saturday.

Eight months removed from his last legitimate 5-on-5 game, Ravena will be making his debut with pro club San-En NeoPhoenix against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Carrying the weight of representing Philippine basketball in Japan on his shoulders brings both delight and pressure to the three-time UAAP champion.

"Definitely may pressure po yan kasi hindi ko lang nirerepresent yung sarili ko dito sa Japan kundi tayong Pilipino," he said during an interview with former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala.

"At the same time, enjoy rin kasi basketball parin naman ito at the end of the day and we're here to make people happy and entertained especially in these trying times," he added.

Ravena was supposed to join NeoPhoenix much earlier, but had to wait due to visa problems and mandatory quarantine.

Now, the former Ateneo basketball star will need to take it up a notch to try to help his team reach relevance in the league.

Coming into their game against the Magic, NeoPhoenix has a dismal 1-9 record and is dead last in the standings of the B. League.

Ravena will need to do a lot in order to help his team get back up, but the 23-year-old welcomes the challenge.

"Definitely excited, pressure will always be there, it's always been there from the day I started basketball but this is why I chose the sport," he said.

Ravena's debut with NeoPhoenix tips off on Saturday, November 7 at 5:35 p.m., Manila time.

All his games will be streamed live for the benefit of Filipino fans on Japan B. League's Facebook and YouTube pages.

