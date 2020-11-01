Inoue knocks out Aussie foe, calls for Casimero unification bout

MANILA, Philippines — Japan's Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) successfully defended his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles after flooring Australia's Jason Moloney (21-2, 18 KOs) in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Having already pegged Ormoc City's John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) as his next target, Inoue kept his two belts in emphatic fashion with the knockout victory over Moloney.

The favored Inoue was relentless against the Australian in a bout that lasted only seven rounds.

By the second round, Inoue had already outpointed Moloney in punches landed, 24-11.

In the sixth round, Inoue connected on a counter right straight that sent Moloney to the canvas -- only the second time the Australian had been knocked down in his pro career.

Moloney would get up and try to make his case again but would once again get hit with Inoue's dangerous right in the seventh round.

The 29-year-old crashed back into the canvas and the fight was stopped to proclaim Inoue the winner.

Inoue expressed his intent to fight Casimero for a unification bout even before his clash with Moloney.

"I would like to fight Casimero as soon as possible to unify the belts," Inoue told The Ring prior to his fight.

Casimero and Inoue had already exchanged verbal jabs leading up to the Japanese's title defense vs Moloney.