NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Inoue knocks out Aussie foe, calls for Casimero unification bout
Naoya Inoue (R) dropped Aussie John Moloney in the seventh round to retain his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles
MIKEY WILLIAMS / TOP RANK
Inoue knocks out Aussie foe, calls for Casimero unification bout
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Japan's Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) successfully defended his IBF and WBA bantamweight titles after flooring Australia's Jason Moloney (21-2, 18 KOs) in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Having already pegged Ormoc City's John Riel Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) as his next target, Inoue kept his two belts in emphatic fashion with the knockout victory over Moloney.

The favored Inoue was relentless against the Australian in a bout that lasted only seven rounds.

By the second round, Inoue had already outpointed Moloney in punches landed, 24-11.

In the sixth round, Inoue connected on a counter right straight that sent Moloney to the canvas -- only the second time the Australian had been knocked down in his pro career.

Moloney would get up and try to make his case again but would once again get hit with Inoue's dangerous right in the seventh round.

The 29-year-old crashed back into the canvas and the fight was stopped to proclaim Inoue the winner.

Inoue expressed his intent to fight Casimero for a unification bout even before his clash with Moloney.

"I would like to fight Casimero as soon as possible to unify the belts," Inoue told The Ring prior to his fight.

READ: Inoue wants Casimero fight 'as soon as possible'

Casimero and Inoue had already exchanged verbal jabs leading up to the Japanese's title defense vs Moloney.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena begins training with Japanese club San-en
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena, who had visa troubles that hindered him from joining the Japan B. League team earlier, will make his professional...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley reigns supreme
By Edgar De Castro | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Top-seeded Wesley So lived up to his billing by winning the $150,000 US Chess Championship last Thursday, posting an impressive 9.0 out of 11.0 for a half-point victory.
Sports
fbfb
Dwyane Wade, Naomi Osaka, athletes dress up for Halloween
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though limited because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these sports figures didn't fall short in celebrating...
Sports
fbfb
How scary is The Monster?
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue got banged up by Nonito Donaire Jr. in their unification showdown in Saitama last November but still walked away with his unblemished record intact.
Sports
fbfb
No cause for alarm
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the postponement of games is no cause for alarm, explaining that the temporary...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ardina ties for 15th in Symetra Tour
By Dante Navarro | 15 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina recovered from a fumbling start with a couple of birdies but stumbled with a late mishap to finish with a 74...
Sports
fbfb
Unfazed Saso eyes Major rebound in Toto Classic
By Dante Navarro | 19 minutes ago
“I just didn’t have a lot of (birdie) chances,” rued Saso after a 74-75 output that left her three strokes...
Sports
fbfb
Davis grabs WBA belt with spectacular sixth round knockout of Santa Cruz
28 minutes ago
Davis surprised Santa Cruz with a left uppercut that snapped the champ's head back and sent him crumbling to the canvas late...
Sports
fbfb
United City steamrolls Mendiola; Kaya FC trumps Azkals Development Team
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In a triple-header match day that saw Maharlika Manila FC grab their first win in franchise history over Stallion Laguna,...
Sports
fbfb
PBA games resume tuesday
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Play on.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with