Phoenixâ€™s Abueva thanks supporters after rousing return

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix Fuel Masters' Calvin Abueva made his much-awaited return to the PBA on Sunday after more than five hundred days away from the game.

A comeback highlighted by a near triple-double performance of 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against the NLEX Road Warriors, the return of "The Beast" was a feat to behold.

No less than 120,000 fans were watching Abueva's return virtually at the Angeles University Foundation Gym that fateful Sunday night.

Changed forever by his hiatus, Abeuva expressed nothing but gratitude to those who stuck out with him through thick and thin.

"Hindi ko inexpect na ganun eh... Naramdaman ko yung suporta nila," said Abueva of those who anticipated his comeback.

"Lahat ng mga iyon, hindi ko naman binaliwala... Pinagsikapan ko hangga't mapunta ako rito," he added.

Abueva was gone from the PBA for a total of 508 days following an indefinite suspension on June 4, 2019.

The suspension was prompted by a series of misdemeanors that tarnished the basketball star's reputation.

But while Abueva has returned to his same star power inside the court, "The Beast" has undergone a lot of change.

"May reminders lagi ko na nasa Taas na 'Keep focus, keep your game good'," said Abueva.

"Hindi gulo, hindi anger mga iniisip ko. Ang iniisip ko lagi dito kung papaano kami mananalo," he added.

Abueva hopes to continue his huge impact on the floor for the Fuel Masters, who are currently on a two-game winning streak, when they face the Alaska Aces on Friday, October 30.