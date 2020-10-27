NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
A phoenix rising from the ashes: Abueva a changed man after long, lesson-filled hiatus
After 508 days, the same “Beast” came back basketball game-wise as if he never left. But a different Calvin Abueva has emerged.
PBA Images
A phoenix rising from the ashes: Abueva a changed man after long, lesson-filled hiatus
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 27, 2020 - 8:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – In basketball and in life, a lot can happen in one moment.

From last-second game-winners to blistering quarter rallies and searing half runs, too many things could transpire in one game. And there’s a lot more things that can occur in one day.

Now, imagine 508 days.

Calvin Abueva, the enigmatic basketball superstar known as “The Beast” since his college days, endured that long span of inactivity after being suspended indefinitely in the PBA back on June 4, 2019.

Many things changed in the outside world since then.

After one year and four months, a lot has also changed within “The Beast” himself.

On a drizzling Monday night here in no less than his Angeles hometown here in Pampanga, the former Gilas Pilipinas campaigner officially ended his hiatus with a roaring return highlighted by a near triple-double performance of 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

“Pinagdasal ko ito,” said the 32-year-old veteran on the podium, slowly wearing a scapular around his neck as he struggled to contain emotions and find the right words to describe the moment, at last, after a long wait.

His return was magical, but it was not any smooth and easy. It was not pristine.

More than the challenge of catching his breath,  running up and down the floor getting back his condition, trying to score a basket into the hoop, dishing a dime or positioning for a rebound for the first time in months, Abueva’s comeback met tougher tests from within.

Amid every bump, charge and physical plays here and there that could have got into his head and ignite a fiery incident in the past, Abueva stayed calm, cool and collected. Gone were the on-court antics, retaliation and taunting.

On one rare occasion, he was even seen helping NLEX wingman Anthony Semerad — one of Abueva’s fiercest rivals since their San Sebastian-San Beda tussle in the NCAA — after a collision.

He also patted rookie Will McAloney on the back after drawing an offensive foul, as if saying that’s it’s a good, hard and smart basketball play — nothing more.

Abueva said he has the Father Almighty up above to remind him for that — every second, every play, every game, and every day.

 “Yan ang maganda, ‘yung hindi mo iisipin na ganun ‘yung binibigay nila. Ang iniisip ko kung may masaktan sa’min, magtutulungan kami kasi hindi biro ang bubble na ‘to, hindi biro ang lahat ng pinagdaanan namin,” shared Abueva.

“Actually challenge ‘yan (physicality) sa’kin. Expected ko na ‘yan pero may reminders lagi ako na nasa Taas na ‘keep focused, keep your game good. Hindi gulo, hindi anger mga iniisip ko. Ang iniisip ko lagi dito kung papaano kami mananalo.”

For 31 minutes and 47 seconds, Abueva remained still and persistent without sacrificing his same determined and gritty play inside the paint.

The proud Kabalen soaked in those minutes. He lived in it. He embraced it and savored it like it’s the first time he had ever played basketball.

It felt like forever.

From here on, he vowed to do it for life.

“Sabi ko kay Commissioner Willie Marcial, ibibigay ko ‘yung best ko this game. Hindi lang dito sa game, pati sa susunod na game. Hindi lang sa season na ‘to, pati sa next season, sa next, next season hanggang sa matapos ang career ko,” added Abueva.

After 508 days, the same “Beast” came back basketball game-wise as if he never left.

But a different Abueva has emerged.

CALVIN ABUEVA PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Delos Santos justifies World No. 1 ranking with record 17th gold
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
World No. 1 Filipino karateka James delos Santos came through with a historic performance in capturing his 17th gold medal...
Sports
fbfb
Longtime Philippine tennis and Davis Cup exec passes away
6 hours ago
Randy Villanueva, a former vice president and for a brief moment acting president of the Philippine Tennis Association and...
Sports
fbfb
Golf talking points: Woods looks for cold remedy, an Asian star is born
7 hours ago
The US Masters at the wrong time of year and an exciting young women's player are among AFP Sport's golf talking points this...
Sports
fbfb
Abueva back with a bang
By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Phoenix rolled out the red carpet for the returning Calvin Abueva and laced it with a big win.
Sports
fbfb
PBA player tests positive for COVID-19, Manila Clasico to push through
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A PBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the bubble.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Newsome powers Meralco surge, cops weekly PBA player award
6 hours ago
The red-hot Bolts flipped the switch in an unbeaten second week run by riding the hot hands of Chris Newsome.
Sports
fbfb
Where my competitive drive comes from
By Brooks Koepka | 10 hours ago
Brooks Koepka writes this month's PGA Tour player blog.
Sports
fbfb
Lewis Hamilton's F1 record keeps 'greatest of all time' debate raging
10 hours ago
Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton as the "GOAT" as he and Jackie Stewart led tributes on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) following...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca Pagdanganan keeps moving in world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
As she sustained her fine showing in the LPGA, rookie and Tour’s driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan continued to gain...
Sports
fbfb
Bianca finishes 3rd worth P4 million
By Dante Navarro | 21 hours ago
Her awesome power was in full display all week but Bianca Pagdanganan lost, to her chagrin, her killer touch over the sleek...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with