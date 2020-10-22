Munzon, Pasaol gun for 2nd straight Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Presidentâ€™s Cup crown

NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Alvin Pasaol
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Munzon, Pasaol gun for 2nd straight Chooks-to-Go 3x3 President’s Cup crown
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 2:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol and their Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines team seek a second straight title as the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup unfurls Friday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Powered by Munzon and Pasaol’s combined 18 points, Zamboanga turned back an upset-conscious Uling Roasters-Butuan, 21-17, to rule the first edition Wednesday night.

“We just stuck to our script, we took advantage of our advantages,” said Munzon, who will represent the country in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year alongside Pasaol, CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

It was not a walk in the park for Zamboanga though as it had to virtually thread the proverbial eye of the needle in topping the leg and claiming the top purse worth P100,000.

Zamboanga, which also consisted of Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, teetered on the brink of defeat before escaping past an undermanned but gritty Nueva Ecija side, 21-19, in the semis.

The team was also pushed to the limit by Butuan City’s Franky Johnson, Karl Dehesa, Chico Lanete and newly crowned two-point shooting champion Chris de Chavez before hanging tough in the end.

“Again, it showed we can fight through adversity,” said Munzon.

