NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rike stars as Zamboanga City nips Zamboanga Peninsula in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 opener
Troy Rike
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Rike stars as Zamboanga City nips Zamboanga Peninsula in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 opener
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Preseason favorite Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City made its presence felt as it downed Zamboanga Peninsula, 21-14, on Wednesday to set in motion its title bid in the first leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Troy Rike stole the thunder from Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year, as he buried three deuces—the equivalent of triples in 5x5—including the game-winner with 3.44 minutes left.

“We are holding ourselves to a high standard. We don’t want to drop any games and we don’t want to take the easy route,” said the 6-8 Rike.

Family’s Brand will need to beat Sarangani Marlins, which was being played at press time, to advance to the playoff quarterfinal round of this leg staking P100,000 to the winner.

Zamboanga Peninsula finished Pool A with a 21-19 squeaker over Sarangani.

Also coming through big early were Uling Roasters-Butuan City, which routed Pagadian-Rocky Sports, 21-12 in Pool B, and Nueva Ecija Vanguards, which smashed Petra Cement-Roxas in Pool D.

Palayan City likewise got off to a strong start with a 21-15 triumph over Big Boss Cement-Porac in Pool C.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zamboanga steps up to challenge in ONE Championship Atomweight Grand Prix
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
ONE Championship's top atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is ready to step up to the challenge come the ONE Atomweight...
Sports
fbfb
Clippers hire Tyronn Lue as new head coach
6 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers announced Tuesday that Tyronn Lue has been promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing Doc Rivers,...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan: Living a dream, inspiring the youth
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Next to working on achieving her goals as a pro campaigner on golf’s biggest arena, Bianca Pagdanganan is doing all...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay booter Madarang earns stint in Italy's Serie B
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Eva Madarang, who joins teammate Cathrine Graversen in the second division of women's football in Italy, recently inked a...
Sports
fbfb
Ayonayon, Tolentino head MPBL rookies shining in PBA 'bubble'
By Roy Luarca | 23 hours ago
NLEX's Mike Ayonayon and Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra are noteworthy among the newcomers from the country's top regional...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pinoy chessers haul medals in Asian Nations online tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The 22-year-old Bersamina has been the best performer of all the Filipinos as he scored seven points on six wins and two draws...
Sports
fbfb
Riot Games, Mineski team up with Valorant esports tourney
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The Valorant esports tournaments will be run by Mineski Philippines through the Philippine Pro Gaming League in partnership...
Sports
fbfb
Competitive dunker David Carlos prepares for final stretch of career
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
At the age of 32, the competitive dunker has decided that it is almost time for his curtain call after establishing his name...
Sports
fbfb
China wants football to be 'bridge with the world'
3 hours ago
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through football while also using the sport as "a bridge to work with the rest...
Sports
fbfb
Ref tests positive for COVID-19 in PBA bubble
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Referred to by the league as a "suspect case", the referee is now under quarantine at the Athlete's Village in Clark while...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with