Rike stars as Zamboanga City nips Zamboanga Peninsula in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 opener

MANILA, Philippines — Preseason favorite Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City made its presence felt as it downed Zamboanga Peninsula, 21-14, on Wednesday to set in motion its title bid in the first leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Troy Rike stole the thunder from Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year, as he buried three deuces—the equivalent of triples in 5x5—including the game-winner with 3.44 minutes left.

“We are holding ourselves to a high standard. We don’t want to drop any games and we don’t want to take the easy route,” said the 6-8 Rike.

Family’s Brand will need to beat Sarangani Marlins, which was being played at press time, to advance to the playoff quarterfinal round of this leg staking P100,000 to the winner.

Zamboanga Peninsula finished Pool A with a 21-19 squeaker over Sarangani.

Also coming through big early were Uling Roasters-Butuan City, which routed Pagadian-Rocky Sports, 21-12 in Pool B, and Nueva Ecija Vanguards, which smashed Petra Cement-Roxas in Pool D.

Palayan City likewise got off to a strong start with a 21-15 triumph over Big Boss Cement-Porac in Pool C.