Competitive dunker David Carlos prepares for final stretch of career

MANILA, Philippines — "Air" David Carlos is nearing his final flight.

At the age of 32, the competitive dunker has decided that it is almost time for his curtain call after establishing his name in the craft.

A bronze medalist in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup dunk contest, Carlos is set to make the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup the venue of his swan song.

"Physically-wise, tumatanda na tayo eh at marami na kong injuries na nilalaban ko lang. For me, baka yun na yung sinasabi ng katawan ko na it's time to call it a day," Carlos said.

The aerial artist had a number of FIBA 3x3 dunk events slated for the year, before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in cancellations.

This aggravated Carlos' plans even more.

"Frustrating lang for me na nadedelay yung plans," he confessed.

But the setback didn't stop Carlos from making productive use of his time, attaining certificates to become a legitimate strength and conditioning coach, which he plans on doing after he retires.

Carlos begins the final stretch of his career Wednesday evening when he competes against Darwin Canton and Jesus Manay for five legs in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3's TM Slam Dunk Competition.

He hopes to bring out all the stops, making the most of his limited time in the sport.

"One of the last competitions ko na 'to... I'm still hoping that the FIBA pro circuit returns next year [but] if this is it, wala akong regrets and it has been a wonderful journey," he said.