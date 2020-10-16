NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Teams begin scrimmages inside Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble'
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is home to the country's top 3x3 players like Joshua Munzon (R) and Alvin Pasaol
Chooks-to-Go
Teams begin scrimmages inside Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Calamba 'bubble'
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The first seven teams that entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League President’s Cup have started scrimmages after testing negative for COVID-19.

“We are glad to announce that all 33 players that entered our bubble have tested negative for COVID-19 and have began practicing today (yesterday),” said league commissioner Eric Altamirano.

Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year, were among the players who received the clean bill of health from league health officials.

The remaining five squads, which entered the bubble Thursday, have already undergone RT-PCR testing and awaiting their results.
If results come out clean too, they will also join the rest for practice.

“Expected people inside is 185 and all the teams are already in,” said Altamirano.

The league will be ushered in with a pre-season event on Monday followed by the four regular legs on October 21, 23, 25 and 27 and will culminate with the Grand Finals on October 30.

