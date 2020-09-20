LA Tenorio now a 'girl dad' with newborn daughter

MANILA, Philippines — LA Tenorio is now a "girl dad" after welcoming his newborn daughter last Thursday.

His wife Chesca gave birth to a healthy baby girl, their first girl in the family after parenting three older boys.

The 36-year-old veteran expressed his excitement over his daughter online on Saturday.

"Our Unica Hija," the Gin King wrote.

PBA players like Chris Ross and Jio Jalalon expressed their congratulations to the Ginebra San Miguel cager.

Tenorio will be able to spend a little more time with his newborn daughter before he and the Gin Kings prepare for the PBA bubble in Clark City.

The Gin King and the rest of the PBA players will be apart from their families for about two months as they play through the stalled Philippine Cup.

If all goes well with the league and the Inter-Agency Task Force, players will be expected to leave for Clark City as early as September 27.