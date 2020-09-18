COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PBA bubble: What we know so far
Inside the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, during the 2017 PBA Finals Governors Cup. | Jun Mendoza

 

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is preparing to make its return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Targetting an October 9 restart to the stalled Philippine Cup, Philstar.com takes a look at what the PBA has proposed so far in its own "season bubble".

Clark City are hosts

After considering a number of venues, Clark City in Angeles, Pampanga was named on Thursday as the final host for Asia's first-ever pro basketball league.

For two months, until the season ends, all 12 PBA teams will reside at Quest Hotel in Clark -- only going to and from game venues, much like the NBA's bubble concept in Orlando, Florida.

The games, on the other hand, will be played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

If approval of the PBA's plan goes smoothly with the Inter-Agency Task Force, the 12 PBA teams are expected to be shuttled to Clark City by September 26.

Packed schedule

In order to finish the conference in a shortened period of time, the PBA has decided on a packed schedule for its squads.

Double-headers are expected seven days a week once play resumes.

Much like its format prior to the pandemic, the Top Four teams at the end of the regular season will gain twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and finals will be played in a best-of-five and best-of-seven series, respectively.

"We're all so excited to go back and play. We're also excited to show our fans that we're ready and we also want to give back to them," said league commissioner Willie Marcial on Thursday.

Hefty fines for violations

To ensure its players and staff all stick to the strict quarantine rules it would have to follow, the PBA has proposed large penalties for those who do not follow protocols.

A member of the team who violates rules and protocols set by the league will face a month without pay, as well as a Php 100,000 fine from the league.

They will also suffer a five-game suspension for the league's next season.

While the IATF has yet to approve the league's plan, the PBA is ensuring everything is ready once they get the green light.

"If we can start tomorrow, we would start tomorrow. The Commissioner's Office has done a good job with the plans, and they're ready to execute as soon as we're given the go-signal," said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas.

