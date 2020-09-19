PBA chairman says 'bubble' to cost 'close to 65 million'

MANILA, Philippines — There is a price to pay for sports leagues who are eager to return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For the PBA, that price is around the Php65 million mark, according to league chairman Ricky Vargas.

"Close to 65 million... the cost to us. Ang pinaka malaking parte sa cost is the accommodation and the food," Vargas told former league commissioner Noli Eala in his radio show Power and Play.

The PBA, which stopped play last March because of the health crisis, is planning to hold its own "bubble format" of the season in Clark City.

Though the league was significantly impacted financially because of the pandemic, Vargas said that many parties offered its help to Asia's first ever professional basketball league.

"We got a lot of discounts on the venue... In fact, thanks to Clark (City), even the testing is for free. It could have been more than that," Vargas said.

Among those who offered assistance to the PBA was the local government of Clark itself.

The PBA announced its season return plan earlier this week, with a targe start of play on October 9.

The league's plan awaits the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force before shifting into gear.