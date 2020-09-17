COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Uncertainty led to Mark Nonoy's UST exit
Mark Nonoy
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Uncertainty led to Mark Nonoy's UST exit
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — The past few weeks have seen an exodus of UST Growling Tigers following the controversy of the so-called "Sorsogon Bubble".

One of the more prominent faces to leave the Espana-based squad is UAAP Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy.

Nonoy, who was instrumental to the Tigers' run to the UAAP men's basketball Finals last year, will be heading to play for the DLSU Green Archers.

The Tiger turned Archer recently spoke out on what led his decision to leave the UST program and head to Taft.

"Gusto talaga namin naman na magstay sa UST, pero nakahang lang kami eh. Hindi namin alam kung anong mangyayari and yung career namin nakasalalay dito," Nonoy said during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods 2OT Podcast.

The Negros Occidental native said that the uncertainty of the basketball program because of the controversy eventually led to his and teammate Deo Cuajao's decision.

"Hindi pa rin namin alam kung anong mangyayari sa team kaya siguro it's time na to maglipat na kami kasi hinahabol din namin yung enrollment namin para makapasok kami sa one year residence," he said.

Nonoy and Cuajao will be able to suit up for the Green Archers come UAAP Season 84.

The future of the UST men's basketball team remains in peril still amid other possible sanctions from the UAAP, the Commission on Higher Education, and the Department of Justice.

Former UST head coach Aldin Ayo was slapped with an indefinite ban from the UAAP because of the training bubble issue.

Ayo has since announced he would be appealing the decision.

The fate of the rest of the team and other squads in the UST program have yet to be decided.

Recommended
