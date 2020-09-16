COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
New tranferrees Nonoy, Cuajao ready to chase UAAP title at La Salle
Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao (third and fourth from left, respectively) with representatives of the La Salle Green Archers.
Team Phenom Sports
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 3:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Newly minted Green Archers Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao are now ready to usher in new chapters of their career with De La Salle University following a tough decision to leave the University of Santo Tomas in light of the Sorsogon bubble controversy.

In Taft, the pair of promising guards can’t wait to further strut their stuff for an ultimate championship goal after giving a glimpse of what they’re capable in the Growling Tigers’ UAAP finals run last season.

“Maybe this is the chance to reach my dream of becoming a champion in the UAAP. I chose La Salle because I know I can help them and they can help me too for the same goal of winning the championship,” said Nonoy in the 2OT podcast presented by Phenom Sportswear Inc.

Nonoy, the UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year, and fellow promising guard Cuajao were officially welcomed by La Salle the other day led by chief backer and presidential son-in-law Atty. Mans Carpio in Davao City.

Though they will still serve one-year residency, Cuajao said that they’re in for a smooth transition starting in Season 84 with a the resemblance of UST’s playstyle to La Salle’s system under returning mentor Derrick Pumaren.

“I’m excited with coach Derrick’s system because I know, we’ll also bank more on defense. While still in residency, we must learn to quickly adapt coach Derrick’s system to be ready next season,” he added.

Along with Evan Nelle from San Beda, Nonoy and Cuajao will be tasked to succeed the backcourt leadership in Taft with the looming graduation of veteran Aljun Melecio this Season 83.

With their new beginnings on the horizon, the two also took time to thank UST and former coach Aldin Ayo for opening the UAAP doors for them despite the Sorsogon bubble fallout that led to the exit of five other Growling Tigers.

