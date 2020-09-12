Ex-UST coach Ayo seeks reconsideration of UAAP ban

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled former UST Growling Tigers coach Aldin Ayo wants his indefinite ban from the UAAP reconsidered.

Ayo issued a statement late Friday, claiming that the ban imposed by the UAAP Board was "not appropriate under the circumstances".

"I will seek a reconsideration of such sanction," Ayo said in his statement.

Ayo was slapped with an indefinite suspension by the UAAP Board of Trustees earlier this week as a sanction for the "Sorsogon Bubble" amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The controversy hounding the infamous training bubble has seen Ayo's resignation from the UST men's basketball program.

Prominent players like skipper CJ Cansino and talented swingman Rhenz Abando have already left the school amid the issue.

Brent Paraiso, Ira Battaler and Jun Asuncion followed suit.

Cansino's exit was the first to prompt conversation and investigation on the training bubble.

Apart from the UAAP, the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Justice have also involved themselves in investigating the bubble.