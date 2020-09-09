UST's Ayo slapped with indefinite ban from UAAPÂ 

MANILA, Philippines – Former UST Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo has been indefinitely banned from the UAAP.

This was the decision of the UAAP Board of Trustees (UAAP BOT) made public on Wednesday, following the controversy of the "Sorsogon bubble".

"After a thorough deliberation, the UAAP BOT ratified the decision of the BMD (Board of Managing Directors) to ban coach Aldin Ayo indefinitely from participating, in any capacity, in all UAAP events and UAAP sanctioned-activities," the UAAP's statement read.

Ayo has already resigned from his post along with two assistant coaches with the Growling Tigers.

Per the league, the ban is based on the report of UST that showed that Ayo had endangered the health and well-being of the student-athletes in the "Sorsogon bubble".

Talks of the controversial training bubble began when reports of former UST skipper CJ Cansino's exit from the program surfaced last August.

The UST men's basketball program has seen an exodus of its players since the investigation of the "bubble" began.

Prominent player exits include talented swingman Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller who are all headed to UST sister school Letran.

Meanwhile, reigning rookie of the year Mark Nonoy's camp were seen at a dinner with Adamson Soaring Falcons coach Franz Pumaren.

Amid the controversy, alleged details of the "Sorsogon bubble" surfaced online.

Among the concerns of the players were the quality and quantity of food served, as well as their overall health with some players allegedly falling ill while in Sorsogon.

Apart from player exodus and Ayo's resignation, UST's athletics head Fr. Jannel Abogado also resigned from his post amid the investigations.

The Inter-Agency Task Force has since allowed training for collegiate athletes.