Jalen Green excited to represent Philippines in NBA G League with Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Before even becoming teammates in the NBA G League select team, Filipino-American Jalen Green and Kai Sotto have already established a good rapport.

Having faced each other in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) tournament here in the Philippines the past few years, Green and Kai have had no shortage of interactions.

"Me and Kai have a good relationship out there," said Green in a Zoom call with Philippine media last Thursday.

"I talked to him a couple of times in the Philippines... we really didn't get to talk that much but it was more of he knows that we're bros off the court," Green added.

The No. 1 prospect out of high school even kept tabs on Sotto's journey to the United States, and did not fall short in wishing his future teammate well.

"I told him I hope he's doing good, I hope he's getting better and stuff," Green said.

"When he came to the G League, I told him congrats, can't wait to be your teammate," he added.

The 6'5" cager has Philippine roots in his mother side, and while he might not be able to don a Gilas jersey in his career, Green is eager to banner the country in the NBA G League with Sotto.

"I'm excited to play with you and represent our Philippines," he reportedly told Sotto.

Green and Sotto are set will banner the new NBA G League select team in the developmental league's new pro path program.

Former Laker and three-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will mentor Green, Sotto and the rest of the select team once the new G League season kicks off.