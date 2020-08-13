COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jalen Green looks forward to tough grind with Kai Sotto, G League teammates
Jalen Green (L) and Kai Sotto will headline the newest NBA G League squad en route to their dream of making it to the NBA
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 1:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Jalen Green is expecting nothing but hard work from his teammates in the NBA G League select team once they can begin preparations.

Green, who will be joined by 7'2" Kai Sotto in the new G League pro path, said he and his teammates will have no time to slack off if they want to achieve their goal.

"Leading up to the season, I expect everyone to come to the gym every day and just work their butts off," Green told the Philippine media in a Zoom call on Thursday.

"Because these five high school elite players that choose this route all have one goal: to get to the NBA," he added.

Projected as a first-rounder in the 2021 NBA draft, Green opted out of college to test the waters in the developmental league.

He, Sotto and other elite high school prospects Jonathan Kuminga, Isaiah Todd, Dashien Nix and Princepal Singh, will make up a new NBA G League team that will focus on developing their talents in preparation for the NBA.

But with that much star power on a team, success might not come too easy if players do not fit together well.

Green, therefore, also puts a premium on creating a good team rapport as quickly as possible.

"We got to build the chemistry because if we do get the chance to step out on the court and play, we all have to be on the same page so we can win," he said.

