Why Jalen Green might never play for Gilas Pilipinas
Jalen Green
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Jalen Green said he was open to playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But after already suiting up for Team USA in the youth tournaments, will Green still be eligible to don a Gilas jersey?

Philstar.com’s US-based contributing sportswriter Alder Almo brought up FIBA’s current rule that would concern Green’s possible stint with the Philippine basketball team.

Per FIBA rules on eligibility, this might be a long shot because Green participated in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup for the US.

FIBA rules on players with two nationalities state that "A player who has played on a main official competition of FIBA, after having reached his seventeenth birthday may not play for a national team of another country."

Green was already 17 when he played for Team USA in the Under-19 World Cup where he even took home the Most Valuable Player award.

However, the rule does have exceptions.

The Secretary General of FIBA may authorize a player like Green to play for the Philippines, provided that it is in the interest of the development of basketball in the country.

But an exception like this will still be considered a long shot.

Green would need to have had a Philippine passport at age 16, something he reportedly doesn't have.

Team USA would also need to pass up on his talents, and the 18-year-old must be willing to forego any chances to play for the US in the future.

While Green's heart may be in the right place to play for Gilas Pilipinas, eligibility rules and the interest of his future will make it an improbable scenario.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS
