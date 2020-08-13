Mark Striegl signs with UFC to fulfill long-awaited dream

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Mark Striegl has been dreaming to fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship for years now. Now 32 years old, he finally gets to realize it.

Striegl, who won a Sambo gold in the SEAG in December last year, signed with the best mixed martial arts fight outfit in the world and will make his octagon debut against another rookie prospect Timur Valiev of Russia on August 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Today I signed with the UFC! A dream come true,” said Striegl in his Facebook account.

The opportunity came after almost a decade of waiting.

Eight years ago, Streigl was once considered one of the best, if not the best, MMA fighters in the country after winning his first 11 fights capped by a first round stoppage of Harris Sarmiento in the Pacific Xtreme Combat (PXC) 34.

But no notice came from the UFC as Striegl went on to lose two fights and won six with one no-contest from there for a 17-2 (win-loss) record in bouts in Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) and ONE Championship in that span.

The long wait was over when UFC finally came knocking on his door.