Duterte backs establishment of Sports Academy

MANILA, Philippines – Recognizing the role of a sports learning center in creating a deeper pool of world-class talents, President Duterte on Monday backed the creation of the National Academy for Sports during his fourth State of the Nation Address.

“I support the measure to create the National Academy for Sports for high school students,” said the President, who signed the law creating the NAS last June.

The NAS, to be set up at the New Clark City in Tarlac, the main hub of last year’s SEA Games, will provide secondary education program with curriculum intended to improve its students’ performance in sports. It will be equipped with facilities, housing and other amenities that will conform to international standards.

It is also aimed at laying the foundation for the future of Phl sports and at the same time helping ensure the welfare of the youth. The students will also be provided with the necessary academic skills and conducive environment that will shape the future of international champions.

The President also cited the Filipino athletes’ performance in last year’s SEA Games where the country emerged the overall champion in wire-to-wire fashion for a record haul of 149 gold medals.