COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Duterte backs establishment of Sports Academy
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Recognizing the role of a sports learning center in creating a deeper pool of world-class talents, President Duterte on Monday backed the creation of the National Academy for Sports during his fourth State of the Nation Address.

“I support the measure to create the National Academy for Sports for high school students,” said the President, who signed the law creating the NAS last June.

The NAS, to be set up at the New Clark City in Tarlac, the main hub of last year’s SEA Games, will provide secondary education program with curriculum intended to improve its students’ performance in sports. It will be equipped with facilities, housing and other amenities that will conform to international standards.

It is also aimed at laying the foundation for the future of Phl sports and at the same time helping ensure the welfare of the youth. The students will also be provided with the necessary academic skills and conducive environment that will shape the future of international champions.

The President also cited the Filipino athletes’ performance in last year’s SEA Games where the country emerged the overall champion in wire-to-wire fashion for a record haul of 149 gold medals.

DUTERTE SONA SPORTS ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sage Tolentino officially a training teammate of Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
EWP, agent of Sotto, hosted a sendoff for the seven-foot Tolentino in Hawaii with his friends and family before he buckles...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino rowers grinding to end long Olympic absence
By Olmin Leyba | 4 hours ago
Filipino rowers are pushing hard as they navigate rough water in a spirited bid to make it back to the Olympics after 20...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets, Celtics bounce back; Raptors stay unscathed as NBA restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Rockets and the Celtics tallied their first win after losing their prior games on Friday (Saturday, Manila).
Sports
fbfb
The legacy of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
When you look at the lineup of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team, you have to look beyond the matches they p...
Sports
fbfb
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte backs establishment of Sports Academy
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Recognizing the role of a sports learning center in creating a deeper pool of world-class talents, President Duterte on Monday...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'We won as one': Duterte cites successful SEA Games hosting in SONA
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Speaking to a downsized live audience due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Duterte lauded the triumphant holding...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Source: Talks begin for creating first Philippine women’s pro hoops league
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
A source told The STAR on Monday that a group had already engaged the Games and Amusement Board in talks with hopes of forming...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Manila Southwoods golf course shuts down to disinfect, sanitize
3 hours ago
Manila Southwoods has shut down operations temporarily after its second rapid testing among its staff, agency personnel and...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
PBA eyes team practice resumption by early August
By Olmin Leyba | 6 hours ago
With the official government clearance expected anytime now, the PBA is looking to roll with the teams’ much-awaited...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with