Bucks off to hot start as Lakers stumble in NBA scrimmages

MANILA, Philippines – The Milwaukee Bucks picked up where they left off in the stalled NBA season after taking a 113-92 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in their first scrimmage at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he was the best in the league after posting 22 points in 21 minutes in the Bucks' scrimmage.

He also had four assists, three rebounds and three steals in their first game since last March.

Meanwhile, top Western Conference contender Los Angeles Lakers stumbled in a close loss against the Dallas Mavericks, 104-108.

Seth Curry waxed hot on the floor, scoring 23 points off of a perfect 8/8 clip in the Mavs' win over LeBron James and the Lakers.

In the other games, the Indiana Pacers squeaked past the Portland Trail Blazers, 91-88.

After saying he wasn't going to play in the restart while he recovers from injury, Victor Oladipo suited up for the Pacers in the scrimmage.

He played a total of 19 minutes and scored eight points and posted six rebounds.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns also took a win in their first scrimmage over the Utah Jazz, 101-88.

Mikal Bridges led the way in scoring for the Suns with 14 while Booker and DeAndre Ayton chipped in with 13 each.

Six remaining squads will clash on Friday (Saturday, Manila) for their 40-minute scrimmage.

The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Philadelphia 76ers, the OKC Thunder go up against the Boston Celtics while Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets challenge defending champs Toronto.

After each team has played their first scrimmage, the games will return to the usual 48-minute length.

The 22 squads will play a total of three scrimmages before the season restart officially tips off with the seeding games on July 30 (July 31 in Manila).