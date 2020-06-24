Eagle Out: Thirdy Ravena to go pro in Japan

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ateneo Blue Eagle Thirdy Ravena is flying out of the nest to play pro basketball in Japan.

First announced by Japan Times' Kaz Nagatsuka on Twitter, Ravena is set to play for San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan's B. League.

Sen-en NeoPhoenix has signed with Filipino phenom Thirdy Ravena. The guard is the first-ever player to compete in the B. League using its Asian roster spot rule. The player's got some flashy moves and this is good for the league. https://t.co/Qyn7c1daYS — Kaz Nagatsuka ???????? (@kaznagatsuka) June 24, 2020

The three-time UAAP men's basketball champion opted out of the PBA draft in 2019.

Ravena, whose older brother Kiefer is currently playing for PBA squad NLEX Road Warriors, was instrumental to the Blue Eagles' 16-0 sweep to the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball title in 2019.

He also made history as the first player to win three Finals MVP awards in the Final Four era of the UAAP.

Since his departure at Ateneo, the younger Ravena has already seen international experience both with Gilas Pilipinas and Mighty Sports-Philippines.