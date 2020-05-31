Tennis stars lead Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes

MANILA, Philippines — Tennis star Roger Federer claimed the top spot of Forbes highest paid athletes this year.

Earning a total of $106 million pre-tax, the 20-time Grand Slam champion edged out soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who placed second and third, respectively.

Ronaldo and Messi have been swapping the first and second spots in the list for the past four years.

Federer becomes the first tennis player in the list's 30-year history to land at No. 1.

Paris Saint-Germain booter Neymar nabbed the fourth spot while three NBA players LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant claimed the fifth, sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

For the first time since 2016, more than one woman has landed in the Top 100 highest paid athletes -- tennisters Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

The 22-year-old Osaka claimed the 29th spot behind Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Williams landed on the 33rd spot next to Liverpool booter Mohamed Salah.

Osaka earned a $3.4 million in tournament pay and collected $34 million in endorsements.

No other female athlete from any other sport beside tennis has ever made it to this elite rank.