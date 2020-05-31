YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tennis stars Roger Federer (L) and Naomi Osaka were among Forbes' 100 top paid athletes
AFP
Tennis stars lead Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2020 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tennis star Roger Federer claimed the top spot of Forbes highest paid athletes this year.

Earning a total of $106 million pre-tax, the 20-time Grand Slam champion edged out soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who placed second and third, respectively.

Ronaldo and Messi have been swapping the first and second spots in the list for the past four years.

Federer becomes the first tennis player in the list's 30-year history to land at No. 1.

Paris Saint-Germain booter Neymar nabbed the fourth spot while three NBA players LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant claimed the fifth, sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

For the first time since 2016, more than one woman has landed in the Top 100 highest paid athletes -- tennisters Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

The 22-year-old Osaka claimed the 29th spot behind Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Meanwhile, Williams landed on the 33rd spot next to Liverpool booter Mohamed Salah.

Osaka earned a $3.4 million in tournament pay and collected $34 million in endorsements.

No other female athlete from any other sport beside tennis has ever made it to this elite rank.

FORBES TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads march for George Floyd
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Celtics forward drove over 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lend his voice for Floyd, who died while in police cus...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green like young Kobe Bryant, says Cariaso
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
"He reminds me of that young Kobe a litle bit, where he can do everything," Cariaso said during an episode of NBA Philippines'...
Sports
fbfb
'Don't Do It': Nike releases ad against racism; rival adidas gives nod
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Athletic wear giant Nike has released a powerful online advertisement in support of the "Black lives Matter" movement in the...
Sports
fbfb
Dubov nears title
By Edgar De Castro | May 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Russian Daniil Dubov advanced to the finals of the $1 million Carlsen online grand chess tour second leg with a convincing 2-0 (5.0-2.0) win over China’s No. 1 Ding Liren as his first online major title hunt...
Sports
fbfb
Tennis stars lead Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Earning a total of $106 million pre-tax, the 20-time Grand Slam champion edged out soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
Jordan Clarkson marches for George Floyd in LA
By Luisa Morales | 5 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz guard is only one of a number of NBA players who have joined the protests in the fight against racism.
Sports
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Naomi Osaka speaks out amid protests vs racism, police brutality
By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Osaka, who is based in the US, took to Twitter and lashed out about what happened to Floyd in police custody.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Volleyball stars to put up online variety show as COVID-19 fundraiser
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Organized by the Volleyball Community Gives Back PH charity group, volleyball stars Alyssa Valdez, Charo Soriano, Aby Marano,...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Wesley So rules US online chess tournament, wins Php1.5M
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In the inaugural online chess tournament Clutch Chess Champions Showdown, So upset world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana to clinch the...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Pauline brings expertise online
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Multi-titled Pauline Lopez is launching an online taekwondo clinic to benefit and help protect younger women in light of the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with