Knicks owner James Dolan donating plasma after coronavirus recovery

MANILA, Philippines — New York Knicks owner James Dolan will be donating his plasma after successfully beating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Per Malika Andrews of ESPN, Dolan is volunteering to donate his blood plasma for various medical trials, nearly three and a half weeks after testing positive for the virus.

Nearly 3.5 weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, Knicks owner James Dolan has recovered and is donating his plasma. Story: https://t.co/cPN5xA5LWs — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 22, 2020

The plasma will be used for antibody tests that are widely regarded as key to having a better understanding of the virus and, perhaps, a treatment.

According to a Knicks' statement released last March 28, the 64-year-old Dolan was experiencing "little to no symptoms".

The NBA executive has already given his blood to NYU Langone Health and Duke University Medical Center per ESPN.

New York has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States with more than 138,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 10,000 confirmed deaths.

The NBA season is still on hold indefinitely since its stoppage last March 11. When the NBA suspended play, Nolan's Knicks were 21-45.