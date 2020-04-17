Stuck in Thailand, Denice Zamboanga zeroes in on ONE Championship title fight

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship women's atomweight rising star Denice Zamboanga remains focused on winning a title despite getting stranded in Thailand amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unable to train and go back to the Philippines due to the health crisis, the 23-year-old young gun is doing whatever it takes to keep herself active with a shot at the ONE atomweight world belt looming in her near future.

"Kahit sarado yung gym, pinipilit ko na magworkout araw-araw to stay active (Even if the gym is closed, I make sure to workout every day to stay active)," Zamboanga said in a video conference interview with Philstar.com.

Being quarantined with her brother and URCC bantamweight champion Drex, Zamboanga says, is an advantage in keeping herself fit.

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee stands as a threat to Zamboanga's title hopes, but the Filipina fighter is nothing but grateful for the opportunity to prove herself worthy of the title after only two fights with the promotion.

"Para sa akin, sobrang grateful ako... Madaming mga ka-weight class ko na ang daming stepping stone para makapunta dun sa top (For me, I am very grateful... for a lot of fighters in my weight class, they need to go through a lot of stepping stones to get to the top)," she said.

But it is not all business for Zamboanga in Thailand.

The Fairtex Gym fighter admitted facing struggles being away from the rest of her family during the pandemic.

"Syempre, natatakot din ako kasi hindi ko kasama yung family ko tapos may nangyayari pang ganitong crisis (Of course, I'm afraid too since I'm not with my family and there is this crisis going on)," Zamboanga said.

Zamboanga and her brother had to settle for calls and video chats with their family here in the Philippines while the quarantine remains in place.

However, she offered advice for athletes and martial artists who are able to spend time with their families to make the most out of it.

"Enjoyin nila yung moment nila na kasama nila yung family nila... Samantalahin nila yung panahon (They should enjoy the moments with their families... take advantage of the free time)," she said.

Aware of the efforts from ONE Championship in helping people amid the health crisis, Zamboanga also expressed her joy in representing the Singapore-based promotion.

"Sobrang nakakaproud na part ako ng organization na tumutulong parin sa tao kahit di naman siya related sa sports (I am so proud to be a part of an organization that helps people outside of sports)," she said.

ONE Championship will host a no-contact concert series called as part of ONE World: Together At Home in partnership with Global Citizen.

The multi-hour music special, which will include big names in music like Jennifer Lopez and Paul McCartney, aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization as they battle the coronavirus.

Ten percent of net proceeds of the ONE Championship online store would also be donated to WHO for their solidarity response fund.