Brandon "The Truth" Vera is making the most out of the break brought about by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to spend time with his family
Brandon Vera out to make most of quarantine break with family
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Championship Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera is making the most out of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Spending his time with his pregnant wife tending to his farm in Guam, the Filipino-American mixed martial arts star is looking at the positive side of this extraordinary time.

"Let this teach us of a more simpler life we all could and should have with our loved ones," Vera said through ONE Championship.

"So, when this is all over, let your appreciation shower them everyday and always make it count," he added.

Vera is expecting his first child with wife Jessica in July, but is also keeping in shape with a title defense bout coming his way in ONE Championship.

But with the health crisis affecting his dialy training routine, Vera is getting creative to keep in shape.

"I've been staying in shape doing basic home bodyweight workouts, roadwork, and clearing the jungle, which is probably the hardest one," he quipped.

"Try everything and make stuff fun. Don't have weights? Use household items for weights. Just make sure you're having fun and try to involve the ones you're home with,” he added.

Vera will defend his heavyweight title against former Olympic wrestler Arjan Bhullar in Manila in ONE: Infinity 2 slated to happen on May 29.

But with the health crisis still affecting the whole world, his title fight might not be set in stone yet.

