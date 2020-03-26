UAAP
FILE
Local esports league to host Dota 2 'lockdown' tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 9:05am

MANILA, Philippines — A local esports league is hosting a "lockdown" Dota 2 tournament to encourage people to stay indoors amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

South.GG announced on Monday that the tournament would be open to anyone with a gaming setup at home can join.

Prizes worth Php 50,000 will be up for grabs in the online tournament.

The league posted guidelines on how to register for the event. Registration started on Tuesday and will end on Friday, March 27.

Online gaming has seen a boom following the pandemic with most people staying at home due to the virus threat.

With most, if not all, traditional sporting events on hold due to coronavirus, a lot of sports fans and gamers have turned to esports for their dose of excitement.

In a report by Agence France Presse, online gaming has proved "a welcome diversion" for many people during the extraordinary time.

