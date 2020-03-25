UAAP
Get to know ten Filipina sports heroines this International Women's Month
10 Filipina athletes you should know about
(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — The entire sports world has been put on a standstill due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But before International Women's Month draws to a close, take time to recognize trail blazing Filipinas in sports.

Philstar.com lists ten modern-day sports heroines from different ages and competitions.

1. Hidilyn Diaz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Small Girl Problem. ????

A post shared by Hidilyn Diaz OLY (@hidilyndiaz) on

2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz may be the most recognizable of the names on this list.

Ending a decades-long drought of an Olympic podium finish for the country, Diaz has since become a household name.

She continually enjoys success in different international weightlifting competitions while also raising the level of her game.

Last year, Diaz snagged her first-ever Southeast Asian Games gold medal in front of a solid home crowd at the Ninoy Aquino indoor stadium at the Rizal Memorial Complex.

The 29-year-old is also at pace to give the Philippines its first-ever gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Diaz also serves as a Sergeant in the Philippine Air Force.

2. Alex Eala

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First of many . . . . .????: @tennisaustralia @gettyimages

A post shared by Alexandra Maniego Eala (@alex.eala) on

14-year-old tennis sensation Alex Eala is on the rise to be the next big thing.

Eala is currently ranked No. 4 in the ITF World Junior Rankings and is fresh from an Australian Open Juniors doubles title last January.

She became the second-ever Filipino to win a grand slam title since Francis Alcantara in 2009.

A scholar in the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, Eala is on the right track to raise her level of play.

She also made her pro debut in February, where she went through to the second round until falling against a much-older opponent in a closely fought three set match.

3. Nesthy Petecio

Despite missing a shot at the Tokyo Olympics, boxer Nesthy Petecio is definitely worth mentioning on this list.

Petecio emerged as only the second Filipina to become a World Champion in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships last October 2019.

A couple of months after, Petecio also added a SEA Games gold medal to her accollades in the 30th SEA Games held in Manila.

Petecio, along with teammate Irish Magno, put Filipina boxers on the spotlight once again.

4. Irish Magno

The 28-year-old Irish Magno is the first Filipina through to the Tokyo Olympics after outclassing an opponent from Tajikstan via unanimous decision in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament earlier this month.

Magno joined Eumir Marcial, EJ Obiena and Carlos Yulo as the Philippines' official contingent to the Summer Games which has been postponed to 2021.

With Filipino's mastery of combat sports, Magno may not be far from giving the country another Olympic medal once the Summer Games come.

5. Jaja Santiago

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I missed playing volleyball. ????#CommunityQuarantine #StayHomeStaySafe #GodHasAPlanForUs

A post shared by Jaja Santiago (@alyjasantiago3) on

Former National University Lady Bulldog Jaja Santiago bannered Philippine volleyball overseas after becoming the first Filipina to win a medal in an overseas pro tournament.

Leading Japanese club Ageo Medics to a bronze-medal finish last January in the Japan V. Premier League, Santiago eked her name in the history books.

While also a national team stalwart, Santiago, along with her sister Dindin, has continually displayed Filipina talent in overseas volleyball.

6. Jack Danielle Animam

Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay Jack Danielle Animam has a picture perfect resume in her basketball career.

Apart from finishing a five-year career with the NU women's basketball team undefeated, Animam also proved to play a pivotal role in the Gilas women's historic gold medal at the 30th SEA Games last December.

Animam is also set to play as an import in a collegiate tournament in Taiwan.

With the success of the NU Lady Bulldogs and the Gilas Pilipinas women's squad, the message is clear: women call ball too.

7. RP Blu Girls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’re ready for SEAGames! December 2-4, 6-8 in The Villages, Clark, Pampanga. See you there? ????????????

A post shared by Philippines Softball (@softballphilippines) on

The Philippine women's softball team, or the RP Blu Girls, have been ruling the diamond in the region.

Notching their 10th straight title in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December, the Filipina batters proved that they are still the powerhouse of the region.

The Blu Girls also only narrowly missed a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, after falling out of the podium in the Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifier last September.

8. Margielyn Didal

2018 Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal is continuing to make waves in the skateboarding scene.

After ruling the debuting skateboarding tournament in the 30th SEA Games in Manila, Didal is working towards an Olympic bid in the Tokyo Summer Games.

The 20-year-old Didal rose to fame when she became the first Filipino to compete in the X Games in 2018.

9. Shai del Campo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On #WomensMonth we're pleased to announce that we have found our winner for Pinay Futbolera of the Year: CONGRATULATIONS TO ALISHA DEL CAMPO! The 20-year-old native of Manila and Quezon Province picks up the recognition after excelling as a prolific striker for reigning UAAP and PFFWL champions @dlsufootball as well as standing out internationally for the @pilipinaswnt! @shaidelcampo racked up a total of 183 votes across all our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). @innapalacios comes in second with a total of 125 votes. @saraacastaneda is in third with a total of 69 votes. @quinleyquezada reeled in 10 votes. (Rewatch the rundown of their feats here - https://www.instagram.com/p/B9f7GTLHJlr) Thank you to everyone who participated in determining #PinayFutboleraOf2019! @phifootballfederation @pilipinaswnt @phil.sportscommission @uaap_official @pffwomensleague

A post shared by Pinay Futbol (@pinayfutbol) on

UAAP and Philippine Women's Football League champion Shai Del Campo is a rising star in the women's football scene in the country.

Crowned as the Pinay Futbolera of 2019, del Campo proved to play a pivotal role in the Philippine women's national team's campaign in both the AFF Women's Championship and the Southeast Asian Games last year.

The Malditas reached historic milestones in both the Women's Championship and SEA Games, only narrowly missing out on the podium in both instances.

10. Meggie Ochoa

Philippine Jiu-jiteiro Meggie Ochoa is a champion on and off the mats.

A world champion in jiu-jitsu, Ochoa also led the Philippine contingent with a SEA Games gold medal last December in Manila.

But more than her accolades in sports, Ochoa's heroism is more than that.

Ochoa is helping battle child sex abuse in the country by teaching self-defense to survivors and to give them tools to recover from the trauma.

Since establishing the program in 2017, Ochoa has affected the lives of hundres of sexual abuse survivors in a way that is bigger than her sport.

Who's your favorite Filipina sports hero?

