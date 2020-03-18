UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Hidilyn Diaz's bid to return to the Olympics this 2020 has hit a snag after a tournament in Columbia barred participants from Asia and Europe due to the coronavirus situation
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
International Olympic Committee to athletes: Continue to prepare
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philppines — The International Olympic Committee has told athletes to "continue to prepare" for Tokyo 2020 despite mounting pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus.

In a statement Tuesday, the IOC said that they remain fully committed to holding the Summer Games in July as planned.

"With more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the statement read.

"The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best as they can," they added.

Last week, a member of the Games' organizing committee told media that the Olympics may be pushed back to 2022 due to the virus threat.

A number of big sporting events across the globe have already put their festivities on hold. The NBA and European football leagues have already reported players who tested positive for the virus.

Locally, Filipino athletes are struggling to compete in Olympic Qualifying Tournaments across the globe due to travel bans or outright cancellations due to the virus.

2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz's bid to return to the Summer Games this year was stalled after organizers of the Ibero American Open in Cali, Colombia announced that it would not accommodate participants from Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, Karateka Junni Tsukii also hit a snag with the Premier League Madrid Championship being canceled.

There are four Filipinos who have qualified for the Tokyo games as of now. Boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno qualified last week, joining gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
World 10-Ball Scratched
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino cue artists were left facing a blank wall following the cancellation of the 2020 Predator World 10-Ball Championship...
Sports
fbfb
US Open could be postponed due to coronavirus
1 hour ago
But the American federation said it wouldn't determine any new date for its flagship Grand Slam without consulting the other...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas, Casimero title fights postponed due to virus threat
By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Filipino world titlists Jerwin Ancajas and John Riel Casimero will have to wait a little longer to return to action after...
Sports
fbfb
October reset for baseball qualifiers?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It could be a six-month postponement for the two-part World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifiers that would’ve been held...
Sports
fbfb
Para Games reset yet again
By Joey Villar | March 18, 2020 - 12:00am
From January to March to May and now to October.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Alaska's Jeff Cariaso pledges P100K for PBA personnel affected by season stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 11 minutes ago
Cariaso said the pledge is set to help those who are "severely affected" by the suspension of the games.
Sports
fbfb
23 minutes ago
Japan Olympic Committee deputy head tests positive for coronavirus
23 minutes ago
Japan Olympic Committee deputy chief Kozo Tashima said Tuesday he had contracted coronavirus, as doubts increase over whether...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kevin Durant, three other Nets test positive for coronavirus
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
There are now a total of seven NBA players across three teams with coronavirus since patient zero Rudy Gobert of the Utah...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Jerwin, John Riel fights postponed
By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
Filipino world champions Jerwin Ancajas and John Riel Casimero will have to wait longer for their title fights to take place...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Karate hopefuls return home
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The Philippine karate team of Jamie Lim, Joane Orbon, Alwyn Batican, Ivan Agustin and Sharief Afif returned to Manila last...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with