Police: Child tests positive for coronavirus after getting autograph in NBA game

MANILA, Philippines — A child in Westerley, Rhode Island has repoterdly tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving an autograph from an NBA payer, police announced on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

According to CBS Sports, the police said that an elementary student went to the Boston Celtics-Utah Jazz game last March 6 and came in contact with a player who is confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Two Utah Jazz players have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 — big man Rudy Gobert's result prompted the suspension of the NBA season on Wednesday (Thursday).

Later that day, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that the suspension will likely last for 30 days.

Prior to the suspension of the season, the basketball league released a memo to teams to limit interaction with fans and even prepare for closed-door games.

However, the positive result of Gobert prompted the abrupt change.

Other major leagues across the world have also been affected by the coronavirus like Major League Baseball and the Premier League.