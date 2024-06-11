^

Sports

PSC golf fundraiser aims to pool P2.5M for Paris Olympic bets

Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 3:45pm
PSC golf fundraiser aims to pool P2.5M for Paris Olympic bets
Sports Commissioner Fritz Gaston.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million in funds for athletes bound to both the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games through a special golf tournament set this weekend at the Canlubang Gof and Country Club.

Sports Commissioner Fritz Gaston said organizers of the PSC Invitational Golf Cup Tournament are confident of reaching the target, which would benefit the campaign of the Philippine team to the coming Summer Games so far composed of 15 athletes and four Paralympians.

“Ang cash na mari-raise natin diyan is between P2 million to P2.5 million. I’m not sure about the exact amount until it comes out. But yun ang nasabi ni (PSC) chairman (Richard Bachmann) ganun na yung nare-raise niya in terms of cash,” said Gaston in Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The former PBA player turned sports official stressed the fund raiser covers all bets going to Paris, including the differently-abled athletes.

The Paris Game is slated from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympic Games will be from August 28 to September 8.

“Precisely yun ang target natin. When we talked of Olympians kasama yung Para athletes diyan,” said Gaston in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, ArenaPlus.

“Kasi ang nangyayari ang lahat ng Olympians nabibigyan lang (financial support) kapag nananalo. And sabi ni chairman, kawawa naman yung iba on how they prepare as they go to the Olympics. So at least meron silang extra, extra food nila, extra allowance nila, mga lakad. Yan actually ang dahilan bakit gumawa tayo ng ganito.”

So far Filipino athletes who qualified to Paris include pole vaulter EJ Obiena; boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio and Hergie Bacyadan; gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo; weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ann Ando and Vanessa Sarno; rower Joanie Delgaco; and fencer Sam Catantan.

Paralympians who made it include swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, taekwondo jin Allain Keanue Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc.

Gaston said those who will make it to Team Philippines at the last minute would also have their own share.

Around 120-140 players are expected to participate in the one-day tournament composed of national athletes, PSC and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) officials, celebrities, sponsors, sports media, and paying participants. Gaston said Barangay Ginebra team captain LA Tenorio has confirmed to play.

Chairman Bachmann will be doing the ceremonial tee-off, along with former PSA president and STAR sports editor Lito Tacujan, together with other surprise celebrities and sports personalities.

vuukle comment

FRITZ GASTON

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS

PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION

PSC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Changing citizenship

Changing citizenship

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
Yuka Saso is back in the top 10 in the world.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts outlast Beermen to lead 2-1

Bolts outlast Beermen to lead 2-1

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Another game, another cardiac finish.
Sports
fbtw
Top college basketball, volleyball coaches to be celebrated at CPC Awards

Top college basketball, volleyball coaches to be celebrated at CPC Awards

1 day ago
The Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) will honor seven of the best coaches in the collegiate level, led by mentors in volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Padilla, Lapuz dominate JPGT Pinewoods

Padilla, Lapuz dominate JPGT Pinewoods

17 hours ago
Tristan Padilla and Montserrat Lapuz ruled the premier age categories, each in their unique style, while young Brianna Macasaet...
Sports
fbtw
Smelling a sweep

Smelling a sweep

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Even on a bad night, the Boston Celtics still wouldn’t be denied a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline's Carlos, Galanza boost Alas pool; De Brito names wish list

Creamline's Carlos, Galanza boost Alas pool; De Brito names wish list

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge De Brito said that the team is expecting Creamline’s Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos to...
Sports
fbtw
Abando joins loaded Strong Group-Pilipinas roster for Jones Cup

Abando joins loaded Strong Group-Pilipinas roster for Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Another Gilas Pilipinas standout will shore up the Strong Group-Pilipinas for the coming 43rd William Jones Cup on July 13...
Sports
fbtw
Travel group spearheads golf tourism in Guam

Travel group spearheads golf tourism in Guam

2 hours ago
The National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS) is making significant strides in promoting golf destinations...
Sports
fbtw
With fresh contract, Alas coach De Brito looks to sustain AVC Challenge Cup momentum

With fresh contract, Alas coach De Brito looks to sustain AVC Challenge Cup momentum

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Jorge De Brito is set to renew his contract as head coach of the Alas Pilipinas women’s team, with his signing with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with