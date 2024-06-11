PSC golf fundraiser aims to pool P2.5M for Paris Olympic bets

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is looking to raise around P2 million to P2.5 million in funds for athletes bound to both the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games through a special golf tournament set this weekend at the Canlubang Gof and Country Club.

Sports Commissioner Fritz Gaston said organizers of the PSC Invitational Golf Cup Tournament are confident of reaching the target, which would benefit the campaign of the Philippine team to the coming Summer Games so far composed of 15 athletes and four Paralympians.

“Ang cash na mari-raise natin diyan is between P2 million to P2.5 million. I’m not sure about the exact amount until it comes out. But yun ang nasabi ni (PSC) chairman (Richard Bachmann) ganun na yung nare-raise niya in terms of cash,” said Gaston in Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The former PBA player turned sports official stressed the fund raiser covers all bets going to Paris, including the differently-abled athletes.

The Paris Game is slated from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympic Games will be from August 28 to September 8.

“Precisely yun ang target natin. When we talked of Olympians kasama yung Para athletes diyan,” said Gaston in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, ArenaPlus.

“Kasi ang nangyayari ang lahat ng Olympians nabibigyan lang (financial support) kapag nananalo. And sabi ni chairman, kawawa naman yung iba on how they prepare as they go to the Olympics. So at least meron silang extra, extra food nila, extra allowance nila, mga lakad. Yan actually ang dahilan bakit gumawa tayo ng ganito.”

So far Filipino athletes who qualified to Paris include pole vaulter EJ Obiena; boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio and Hergie Bacyadan; gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo; weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ann Ando and Vanessa Sarno; rower Joanie Delgaco; and fencer Sam Catantan.

Paralympians who made it include swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, taekwondo jin Allain Keanue Ganapin, and archer Agustina Bantiloc.

Gaston said those who will make it to Team Philippines at the last minute would also have their own share.

Around 120-140 players are expected to participate in the one-day tournament composed of national athletes, PSC and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) officials, celebrities, sponsors, sports media, and paying participants. Gaston said Barangay Ginebra team captain LA Tenorio has confirmed to play.

Chairman Bachmann will be doing the ceremonial tee-off, along with former PSA president and STAR sports editor Lito Tacujan, together with other surprise celebrities and sports personalities.