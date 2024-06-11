Creamline's Carlos, Galanza boost Alas pool; De Brito names wish list

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge De Brito said that the team is expecting Creamline’s Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos to join the Philippine spikers ahead of their preparation for the upcoming 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup here in Manila.

After missing out on big ticket names during their bronze medal bid in the recently concluded AVC Challenge Cup, De Brito said that the PVL MVPs will be going to training sometime soon.

“You see, we pushed for Jema and Tots [for the Challenge Cup] but they didn’t come, but we invited them again [this time],” De Brito said.

“Hopefully tomorrow they can join [us]. We’re always hoping for talented players.”

De Brito, who is slated to extend his contract as national team head coach with the PNVF, also named up and coming pro and collegiate stars among his wish list for later tournaments.

“We have a setter that we want to add in the future: (Mars) Alba from Choco Mucho. (Also) Maddie (Madayag) as a middle blocker can be one,” De Brito told the media.

“You have also (Ivy) Lacsina, (Alyssa) Solomon, (Bella) Belen, Tots (Carlos), Jema (Galanza), there are many players. Even (Gayle) Pascual who played for the CSB, (Tin) Ubaldo, the setter from FEU. Some good names that you can always think about.”

The list is a no-brainer for De Brito, who just recently helped the country win its first-ever medal in the AVC Challenge Cup, finishing third in the regional tournament last month.

It can be recalled that his team included a good mix of veterans and young guns — like collegiate stars Angel Canino, Julia Coronel, Thea Gagate and Arah Panique.

With the young ones going toe-to-toe with their experienced teammates and opponents, De Brito believes that there is a lot to be gained by trusting in the next generation.

“They’re developing themselves and every time you do that, you have a chance in the national team. It’s important to know that if you’re performing good, the door is always open. It’s always been like this,” he said.

De Brito also expressed his thanks to school coaches and officials, like Ramil de Jesus, and Norman Miguel, who were willing to lend their players for Alas Pilipinas.

Still, the Brazilian coach said that he was not closing any options on more veteran players, like those who have long been in the pro ranks. As long as he’s concerned, age is just a number.

“Talented players will always come. There will always be (talented players). This is one part. You know, our career as a player has a start, a middle, and of course there’s an end,” he continued.

“[But] just to put a picture here, the last time that Brazil played in the Olympics, we had a player in the first six that’s 41 years old. So, age is not a limit. Age will not be a limit if you’re healthy, if you’re competitive. And also, it’s a decision from [their] coaches.”