Jordan Clarkson tests negative for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson has been cleared of the coronavirus, the Utah Jazz player announced on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After being quarantined at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma Ciy yesterday, all Utah Jazz players and staff were tested for the virus following Rudy Gobert's positive result.

Only Donovan Mitchell's test came back positive among the Utah players.

Clarkson took to Twitter after the whole ordeal that saw the NBA suspend its season for "at least 30 days".

Thank you for all the love and prayers sent my way! I have been tested and i am good, wild 24 hrs glad i am healthy! Keeping my teammates @spidadmitchell & @rudygobert27 in my heart as they get better going through this process! Love ?????????

"Thank you for all the love and prayers sent my way! I have been tested and I am good, wild 24 hrs glad I am healthy!," Clarkson wrote.

"Keeping my teammates @spidadmitchell & @rudygobert27 in my heart as they get better going through this process!," he added.

The Jazz's road game against Oklahoma City was abruptly postponed yesterday after the league was informed of Gobert's positive result.

All players and staff of the Jazz and the Thunder present in the game were tested for the virus during the quarantine.

There have been no other reports of players testing positive apart from Mitchell.