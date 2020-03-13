UAAP
Rudy Gobert has issued an apology after testing positive for the coronavirus, prompting the NBA season to be suspended and fellow Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell contracting the virus
AFP
Utah's Gobert says sorry for coronavirus: 'I was careless'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 9:02am

MANILA, Philippines — Utah Jazz big man issued an apology following his positive diagnosis for the coronavirus on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Gobert, who had reportedly been careless in the Utah Jazz locker room and the press room prior to his positive result, apologized for his actions that may lead to more people being infected by the virus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27)

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people I may have endangered," Gobert wrote on his Instagram.

"At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse," he added.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The French cager also said that he hoped his story will serve as a learning experience to everyone amid the crisis.

"I hope my story serves as a warning and cause everyone to take this seriously," he said.

Gobert's positive test result prompted the NBA to suspend the season indefinitely, putting the teams' fates in limbo.

