Utah's Gobert says sorry for coronavirus: 'I was careless'

MANILA, Philippines — Utah Jazz big man issued an apology following his positive diagnosis for the coronavirus on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Gobert, who had reportedly been careless in the Utah Jazz locker room and the press room prior to his positive result, apologized for his actions that may lead to more people being infected by the virus.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people I may have endangered," Gobert wrote on his Instagram.

"At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse," he added.

Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The French cager also said that he hoped his story will serve as a learning experience to everyone amid the crisis.

"I hope my story serves as a warning and cause everyone to take this seriously," he said.

Gobert's positive test result prompted the NBA to suspend the season indefinitely, putting the teams' fates in limbo.