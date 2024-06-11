Travel group spearheads golf tourism in Guam

MANILA, Philippines – The National Association of Independent Travel Agencies (NAITAS), a prominent nationwide association that brings together travel agencies and tour operators from across the country, is making significant strides in promoting golf destinations not only in the Philippines but also internationally.

In partnership with the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), NAITAS recently embarked on a four-day familiarization tour to Guam, offering participants a rich blend of historical exploration, gastronomic delights, shopping experiences and golfing opportunities.

One of the highlights of the tour was the visit to two of Guam's premier golf courses, the Finest Guam Golf and Resort and the Onward Mangilao Golf Club. At the Finest Guam Golf and Resort, participants had the opportunity to conduct a course inspection, led by Ben Mayoyo, and explore Hole 1, Hole 9 and the driving range. The Onward Mangilao Golf Club, headed by Coach Nathan King, provided another exceptional golfing experience for participants.

But the tour offered much more than just golf. Participants were treated to a comprehensive historical tour, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Guam. They explored historical sites, such as World War II memorials, learning about the island's fascinating history and the resilience of its people. The Two Lovers Point capping up with Tao Tao Tasi Beach Barbecue Guam Dinner show.

The tour provided ample opportunities for participants to indulge in retail therapy. They had the chance to explore local markets, boutique shops, and shopping centers, discovering unique souvenirs and local products. Guam's vibrant shopping scene added an exciting dimension to the tour, allowing participants to take a piece of the island's charm and culture back home with them.

This four-day tour organized by NAITAS and GVB perfectly encapsulated the essence of Guam, combining golfing experiences, historical exploration, and shopping delights. It showcased the island's diverse offerings and highlighted the exceptional experiences that await visitors.

As NAITAS continues to spearhead golf tourism initiatives, their partnership with the Guam Visitors Bureau will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of Guam as a sought-after golf and travel destination. Through their joint efforts, NAITAS and GVB are paving the way for an exciting future for golf tourism in Guam, attracting golf enthusiasts and travelers from around the world to experience the beauty, hospitality, rich history, and exceptional golfing opportunities that the island has to offer.