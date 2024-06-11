^

Padilla, Lapuz dominate JPGT Pinewoods

The Philippine Star
June 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Padilla, Lapuz dominate JPGT Pinewoods
Montserrat Lapuz (left) and Tristan Padilla.
Pilipinas Golf

BAGUIO, Philippines — Tristan Padilla and Montserrat Lapuz ruled the premier age categories, each in their unique style, while young Brianna Macasaet made a striking debut in the Junior Philippine Golf Tour’s Luzon Series 3 at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here yesterday.

Padilla dominated the boys’ 15-18 class with a 72, starting strong on the back nine with three birdies against a bogey. Despite a shaky front nine marred by bogeys on the challenging opening holes of the hilly course, his round, highlighted by a near-ace on No. 3, gave him a five-stroke advantage over Charles Serdenia.

The Splendido Taal leg winner faltered with a 77, while Mark Kobayashi carded a 79 and Ramon Fabie and Gabriel Handog followed with 84 and 86, respectively.

“I gave myself a lot of opportunities but I need to work on my putting,” said Padilla, who finished second at Pradera Verde last month.

Lapuz, on the other hand, took charge in the girls’ 15-18 division despite an 18-over 90, edging out Rafa Anciano (92), Chloe Rada (94) and Angelica Bañez (98).

In the 8-10 group, Jose Luis Espinosa and Macasaet zeroed in on the titles, carding an 88 to lead by eight shots, and an 81 to lead by 11 strokes, respectively.

