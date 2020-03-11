UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eumir Marcial
Olympic-bound Marcial blasts way to finals
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – Eumir Marcial kept his dominant run going, crushing India’s Ashish Kumar in a duel of Olympic-bound fighters, 4-1, to storm into the middleweight finals of the Asian/Oceanian Qualification tournament in Amman, Jordan late Tuesday.

Riding on the momentum of his explosive RSC (referee-stopped-contest) win over Mongolian Byamba-Erdene Otgonbaatar in the quarterfinals that assured himself of a coveted berth in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Marcial dominated the Indian champ with his power punches, superb footwork and overall fighting style to fashion out another lopsided win that lined him up for a crack at the gold medal.

The 24-year-old champ from Zamboanga, who whipped Aussie Kirra Ruston, 5-0, in the prelims, is slugging it out with Kazakh Abilkhan Amankul at presstime.

Marcial is seeking to complete what he had failed to achieve in the AIBA World Championship in Russia last year where local star Gleb Bakshi pounded out a unanimous decision win over the Filipino to clinch the gold.

Marcial was then looking to become the first Pinoy to win a World Championship gold since its inception in 1974 but thus ended up the third Filipino to settle for silver after Roel Velasco in 1997 and Harry Tañamor in 2007.

At presstime, Carlo Paalam is also fighting for a ticket to Tokyo against Saken Bibossinov, also of Kazakhtan, in a flyweight boxoff.

The other Filipino bets, however, fell short of their respective bids, including world featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio, who dropped a stinging 1-4 loss to Japanese Sena Irie in the quarterfinals.

BOXING EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TNT unleashes fortified team
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barring changes from new measures related to COVID-19 prevention, the TNT KaTropa unleash their Poy Erram-fortified roster...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters for rest of NBA season
By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
After the Lakers waived Troy Daniels on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), the squad was able to open up a roster spot for the...
Sports
fbfb
'Steph Back': Warriors' Curry to make return vs Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
Curry had only played four games in the season before breaking his left hand and needing surgery to recover.
Sports
fbfb
Olympic-bound Marcial blasts way to finals
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Eumir Marcial kept his dominant run going, crushing India’s Ashish Kumar in a duel of Olympic-bound fighters, 4-1, to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
46 minutes ago
MP Promotions eyes May 16 fight for new signee Magsayo
By Dino Maragay | 46 minutes ago
MP Promotions has signed Filipino featherweight prospect Mark Magsayo, who is set to return to the ring on May 16 as the latest...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Kaya FC settes for draw vs Indonesian club in AFC Cup
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Iloilo-based club slid to second place in the group standings with five points off of one win and two draws.
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Boston's Kanter writes reminder on game shoes amid virus threat
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Turkish cager put the words "Wash Hands" in big letters on his game shoes against the Indiana Pacers as a reminder amid...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
64 Philippines bets chasing Olympic dreams
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Amidst threat of cancellation of the Tokyo Games, around 60 Filipino athletes are pursuing their Olympic dreams.
Sports
fbfb
Maldia tandem rules Invitational
March 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club launched its 2020 season in style, hosting a record-number 500 participants in the Invitational, making this year’s member-guest tournament as the biggest so fa...
13 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with