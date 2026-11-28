Rizal High School alumni group honors 9 individuals, classes in 2026 TEODORA Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Rizal High School Alumni Association, Inc. (RHSAAI) will honor nine alumni and classes for their contributions to their respective fields, communities and alma mater at the 2026 TEODORA Awards.

The five individual awardees represent various fields, including professional practice, education, culture and the arts, public service and humanitarian work.

They are architect Efren A. Aurelio (Class of 1972), who will receive the Professional Excellence award; Rowena O. Dimagiba (Class of 1990) for Education; Angelito B. Ramos (Class of 1980) for Culture and Arts; Gerardo D. Torres (Class of 1983) for Government and Public Service; and Rowena O. Mina (Class of 1991) for Humanitarian and Community Service.

Four alumni classes will also be recognized for their collective contributions. The Class of 1990 will receive the Alumni Excellence award, the Class of 1981 the Alumni Development award, the Class of 1984 the School Development award, and the Class of 1991 the Social Development award.

Ma. Glenda V. Heppner, chairman of the 2026 TEODORA Awards committee, said the recognition is not limited to celebrating the recipients' achievements but also highlights the values they bring to their communities.

"The TEODORA Awards is our way of honoring not only excellence and achievement, but also the values that shape individuals and inspire generations. Like a mother's love and guidance, the legacy we leave behind is reflected in the lives we touch and the difference we make," Heppner said.

The awards are named after Teodora Alonso Realonda, mother of Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal, whose influence helped shape her son's character and intellectual development.

The recognition draws from her legacy of love, wisdom, sacrifice and guidance, while highlighting the role of alumni in nation-building, community development and the advancement of their alma mater.

The nine recipients will be formally recognized during the conferment ceremony on November 28 at Tanghalang Rizal.

RHSAAI, headed by president Ray Abalos, said the awards aim to encourage generations of Rizalians to uphold excellence and service and make meaningful contributions to society.