Archers honor Kobe Bryant with jersey patches

MANILA, Philippines – When the La Salle Green Archers made their PBA D-League debut last Monday, March 2, against Wangs Letran, their jerseys were adorned with a special tribute.

On the upper left side of their jerseys were the numbers “24” and “8” with the former number in gold and the latter in purple. They are the numbers worn by the late Los Angeles Laker star Kobe Bryant who perished in a tragic helicopter crash last January 26.

The idea of honoring Bryant is attributed to DLSU team manager Raffy Villavicencio and his son, Alec, who are both professed fans of the Lakers legend.

“The Green Archers coaching staff and players embraced the idea of honoring Kobe,” said Alec Villavicencio before their match against Wangs Letran. “It shows what his loss to means to not only basketball fans around the world, but people in general.”

Added La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario, “The week we had our uniform measurements was the same week Kobe died. “Just like everyone, we were all sad about what happened. So, we all agreed to have his numbers printed on both the coaches and players’ uniforms. It was our little gesture to show respect and love for Kobe.”

The Green Archers defeated the Knights, 102-90.