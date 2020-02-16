UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Troy Rosario of Gilas Pilipinas
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Report: Gilas vs Indonesia game in danger of postponement
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifier match against Indonesia may be postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

According to a report from kompas.com, the Indonesia Ministry of Youth and Sports has given a directive to Perbasi, the Indonesian basketball federation, to postpone the games.

Indonesia is set to host two home games — one against the Philippines and another against South Korea.

Both the Philippines and South Korea have reported cases of COVID-19. Indonesia, meanwhile, has none.

Earlier this week, FIBA already postponed Gilas Pilipinas' home game against Thailand, including two more games in the qualifiers.

However, the international basketball body has yet to confirm the postponement of the Gilas vs Indonesia game.

The match is supposed to take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Mahaka Arena in North Jakarta.

BASKETBALL FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto impresses at NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Held as part of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16 (February 15-17 Manila time), Sotto displayed a two-way...
Sports
fbfb
Back to La Salle for Noy
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The call from Derick (Manong) Pumaren came three days before last Christmas.
Sports
fbfb
It’s ‘Shawtime’ at Blackwater
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
When Blackwater’s Maurice Shaw makes his PBA debut in the coming season, he’ll be the second oldest rookie ever...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
1 day ago
Tributes to the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who died last month in a helicopter crash, will play a major...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto meets Raptors' Pascal Siakam
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sotto, the first full-blooded Filipino to be invited to the global camp, exchanged pleasantries with the Toronto Raptors'...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
All-Star MVP award renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In an All-Star weekend abound with tributes to the Los Angeles star, the award — which he won a record-tying four...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Big men woes for Phoenix injury hounds pascual, marcelo
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
“Big men problems” continue to hound PBA teams ahead of the Philippine Cup kickoff on March 8.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Sotto relishes NBA All-Star experience
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kai Sotto tried to savor every moment in an official NBA atmosphere, standing stall among the best young cagers at the start...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Japan tackles Korea in women’s finals
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Japan lived up to its top billing as it outclassed Malaysia, 3-0, yesterday to clinch the first finals berth in the women’s...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Ardina struggles with birdie-less 75
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Dottie Ardina groped for form against Royal Adelaide Golf Club’s sleek putting surface and wobbled with a birdie-less...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with