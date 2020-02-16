Report: Gilas vs Indonesia game in danger of postponement

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifier match against Indonesia may be postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

According to a report from kompas.com, the Indonesia Ministry of Youth and Sports has given a directive to Perbasi, the Indonesian basketball federation, to postpone the games.

Indonesia is set to host two home games — one against the Philippines and another against South Korea.

Both the Philippines and South Korea have reported cases of COVID-19. Indonesia, meanwhile, has none.

Earlier this week, FIBA already postponed Gilas Pilipinas' home game against Thailand, including two more games in the qualifiers.

However, the international basketball body has yet to confirm the postponement of the Gilas vs Indonesia game.

The match is supposed to take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Mahaka Arena in North Jakarta.