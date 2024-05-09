Lady Tamaraws proud of ‘good run, good season’

MANILA, Philippines – Despite bowing out of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are focusing on the positives.

From winning just one game in the UAAP season 84, to going fifth last season, and finally barging into the semifinals of the tournament this year, FEU surely has gone a long way.

The Lady Tamaraws likewise forced a do-or-die against last year’s runners-up, the National University Lady Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, however, NU could not be stopped, needing just three sets to punch a ticket to their third straight women’s volleyball finals.

FEU head coach Manolo Refugia, after their defeat, admitted that the loss stings, but they will focus on the bright side.

“We prepared for this, but if we are looking at the brighter side, we had a good run, good season. We have come a long way from the past two seasons and we really grew,” he told reporters in Filipino after the game.

“These two [Tin Ubaldo and Chenie Tagaod grew.] And Faida [Bakanke] was welcomed in the Philippines. So, I am very grateful to what the team achieved. I am really proud that we reached our goal, to return to the Final Four,” he added.

He tipped his hat to Ubaldo and Tagaod, who were part of the one-win team.

“I am really proud, because these two, we were together. We do not forget that this came from scratch, so I am really proud to see them grow. We all grew together and we learned a lot from each other.”

Through the highs and lows, Refugia said they are focusing on the lessons learned the whole season.



This was also underscored by Ubaldo, saying that while they are sad, they will focus on the brighter side.

Bakanke, for her part, voiced eagerness to return stronger next season.

“It is my first year [in] the UAAP. Played well with the teammates and the coaches. We need to accept losing [and] the mistakes,” the Congolese rookie said.

“We did not accept that now but we need to accept that, so next year we [will] make bawi… Last season, we came back. Next season, we will come back stronger.”