^

Sports

Lady Tamaraws proud of ‘good run, good season’

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2024 | 4:14pm
Lady Tamaraws proud of â��good run, good seasonâ��
FEU head coach Manolo Refugia
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Despite bowing out of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are focusing on the positives. 

From winning just one game in the UAAP season 84, to going fifth last season, and finally barging into the semifinals of the tournament this year, FEU surely has gone a long way. 

The Lady Tamaraws likewise forced a do-or-die against last year’s runners-up, the National University Lady Bulldogs. 

On Wednesday, however, NU could not be stopped, needing just three sets to punch a ticket to their third straight women’s volleyball finals. 

FEU head coach Manolo Refugia, after their defeat, admitted that the loss stings, but they will focus on the bright side. 

“We prepared for this, but if we are looking at the brighter side, we had a good run, good season. We have come a long way from the past two seasons and we really grew,” he told reporters in Filipino after the game. 

“These two [Tin Ubaldo and Chenie Tagaod grew.] And Faida [Bakanke] was welcomed in the Philippines. So, I am very grateful to what the team achieved. I am really proud that we reached our goal, to return to the Final Four,” he added. 

He tipped his hat to Ubaldo and Tagaod, who were part of the one-win team. 

“I am really proud, because these two, we were together. We do not forget that this came from scratch, so I am really proud to see them grow. We all grew together and we learned a lot from each other.” 

Through the highs and lows, Refugia said they are focusing on the lessons learned the whole season.
 
This was also underscored by Ubaldo, saying that while they are sad, they will focus on the brighter side. 

Bakanke, for her part, voiced eagerness to return stronger next season. 

“It is my first year [in] the UAAP. Played well with the teammates and the coaches. We need to accept losing [and] the mistakes,” the Congolese rookie said. 

“We did not accept that now but we need to accept that, so next year we [will] make bawi… Last season, we came back. Next season, we will come back stronger.”

vuukle comment

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

Santiago rules out Chery Tiggo stint amid ongoing Japanese citizenship application

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Jaja Santiago turned down the possibility of playing for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their remaining games in the 2024 PVL...
Sports
fbtw
California dreamin&rsquo;

California dreamin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Now that the NBA playoffs are in the second round, not a single California team remains standing. Golden State was knocked...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle goes for all the marbles

La Salle goes for all the marbles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle goes for a sweep against the undermanned Centro Escolar U in the PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

Lady Bulldogs oust Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP finals return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs booked their third straight trip to the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

Birthday girl Toring throws block party as NU books UAAP finals return

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
She may have been the birthday girl, but it was Sheena Toring who wrapped up a gift for the National University Lady Bulldogs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France

Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France

2 hours ago
The French leg of the Paris Olympic flame relay began Thursday in the southern port city of Marseille, a day after it arrived...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

‘All Out Games' functional fitness tilt begins qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The qualifiers for this year’s edition of the All Out Games (AOG) have commenced.
Sports
fbtw
Afan leads Philippines to 2nd overall finish in Asian grappling tilt

Afan leads Philippines to 2nd overall finish in Asian grappling tilt

3 hours ago
The Philippines, led by world champion Fierre Afan, proved itself as a major Asian grappling powerhouse after finishing second...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Spikers aim to flip script vs Bulldogs

Golden Spikers aim to flip script vs Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers are eager to reverse the situation in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with