Gilas Pilipinas during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas vs Thailand FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers postponed due to virus scare
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 8:24am

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA has postponed Gilas Pilipinas' Asia Cup qualifiers home game against Thailand on February 20 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 scare.

Apart from the Philippines vs Thailand game, China's games against Japan and Malaysia on February 21 and 24, respectively, were also called off.

The postponement comes on the heels of Gilas' struggles with various pullouts of PBA stars Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar and Mac Belo from the pool.

FIBA is not the first organizaiton to postpone its events following the virus scare.

Local collegiate leagues UAAP and NCAA have both suspended all sporting events indefinitely while the Philippine Sports Commission has also recommended to postpone the country's 2020 ASEAN Para Games.

The Para Games was initially slated for January this year but was moved to March due to budgetary reasons.

The biennial meet will probably take place in May or June.

BASKETBALL FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
