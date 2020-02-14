Gilas vs Thailand FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers postponed due to virus scare

MANILA, Philippines — FIBA has postponed Gilas Pilipinas' Asia Cup qualifiers home game against Thailand on February 20 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 scare.

Apart from the Philippines vs Thailand game, China's games against Japan and Malaysia on February 21 and 24, respectively, were also called off.

??????Due to the current #coronavirus outbreak, @FIBA Asia has taken the decision to postpone the following #FIBAAsiaCup 2021 Qualifier games:

20 Feb: PHI vs THA

21 Feb: JPN vs CHN

24 Feb: CHN vs MAS



The new dates will be announced later! — ????FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) February 13, 2020

The postponement comes on the heels of Gilas' struggles with various pullouts of PBA stars Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar and Mac Belo from the pool.

FIBA is not the first organizaiton to postpone its events following the virus scare.

Local collegiate leagues UAAP and NCAA have both suspended all sporting events indefinitely while the Philippine Sports Commission has also recommended to postpone the country's 2020 ASEAN Para Games.

The Para Games was initially slated for January this year but was moved to March due to budgetary reasons.

The biennial meet will probably take place in May or June.