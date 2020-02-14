UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino
Released
Philippine Olympic body backs suspension of games due to virus scare
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee is one with the government’s decision to postpone all its scheduled events that gather crowds amid the novel coronavirus menace.

“The POC stands behind government in its precautionary measure of advising everyone to desist from organizing, participating or attending events where big crowds are expected,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in a statement Friday.

As advised by no less than President Duterte himself, the Philippine Sports Commission had already called off the Philippine National Games, the national sports summit and all its children’s games while giving the recommendation that led to the 10th ASEAN Para Games being reset to a still unspecified date.

Already, the Asia Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier was rescheduled from last week in Wuhan, China to next month in Amman, Jordan.

“The PSC’s parallel declaration cancelling or suspending sports activities in order to mitigate the possible spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, is also shared by the POC,” said Tolentino.

“We must always put the safety of athletes, coaches, officials and spectators at the very top of our priorities,” he added.

Apart from the government’s recent initiative, organizers from the private sectors and collegiate leagues like the UAAP and NCAA have also halted their respective events.

That is the reason Tolentino advised all National Sports Associations to shelve their upcoming events for now.

“We therefore urge all National Sports Associations and other groups associated with the POC, to heed the call for prudence and await official announcements from appropriate agencies with regards to this issue,” said Tolentino. “We also enjoin everyone to take the necessary precautions amidst this growing health concern.”

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tough love from Seigle
By Joaquin Henson | February 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Tough love isn’t exactly the kind of romantic love you share on Valentine’s Day but it’s something basketball legend Danny Seigle says he imparts whenever he advises PBA hopefuls, no matter what...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant's sports foundation renamed to honor late daughter Gigi
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Bryant's wife Vanessa posted on Instagram that the foundation would now be called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — giving...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett's jersey
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Garnett spent six years with the Celtics from 2007 to 2013 after playing 12 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Sports
fbfb
Where to, Ateneo Blue Eaglets?
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eaglets fell to the Adamson Baby Falcons, 84-75, in the step-ladder format of the UAAP juniors basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Rondina, Bagunas to be feted as volley queen, king
16 hours ago
An imposing 2019 was all Cherry “Sisi” Rondina and Bryan Bagunas needed to cement their status as the new toasts...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippine volleyball stakeholders urged to meet to resolve leadership crisis
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo wrote Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, whose group organizes the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Tatum powers Celtics over Clippers in double overtime
3 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, two off his career high, and Marcus Smart added 31 to lift the Boston Celtics over the Los...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Sweet revenge for Mike Fermin's Adamson Baby Falcons
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
If the Baby Falcons can continue to wax hot from both inside and outside while keeping the score close, they just might have...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Kobe Bryant tributes abound at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
4 hours ago
Tributes to the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who died last month in a helicopter crash, will play a major...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
3 winners crowned MCC derby champs
16 hours ago
Circle 8 GF, Haring Bastos and White Ears ruled the 7-Cock Derby Qualifiers 1 of the Manila Cockers Club Inc. recently at...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with